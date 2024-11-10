Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season

Ipswich Town secured its first Premier League victory of the season when it deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap on Sunday.

Promoted Ipswich took the lead just past the half-hour mark with a superb overhead kick by striker Szmodics to the delight of Blues fan and singer Ed Sheeran watching in the stands.

The visitors scored again in the 43rd minute through Delap who pounced on a rebound after Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could only parry a low cross from Szmodics.

Tottenham came out fighting in the second half and created chances, with captain Son Heung-min coming close with a curler that was acrobatically tipped over by keeper Arijanet Muric.

Dominic Solanke thought he had got Spurs back into the match soon after but his close-range effort was ruled out by VAR as the ball had hit his hand on the way into the net.

Solanke and Son also fired over the bar as Spurs struggled to find a way through a well-drilled defence but midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur finally got them on the scoresheet with a powerful header from a Pedro Porro corner in the 69th minute.

Tottenham brought on midfielders Yves Bissouma and James Maddison to try to fashion an equaliser but Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side held firm to finally record a league win after five draws and five defeats on their return to the top flight.

The boos rang out from the home fans at the final whistle as Ipswich claimed their first Premier League victory since April 2002. It moved the visitors up to 17th place in the standings on eight points, while Spurs are languishing in 10th spot with 16.