 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season

The win moved Ipswich out of the relegation zone on eight points, while Spurs are 10th with 16.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 21:39 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liam Delap of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town.
Liam Delap of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images
infoIcon

Liam Delap of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ipswich Town secured its first Premier League victory of the season when it deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap on Sunday.

Promoted Ipswich took the lead just past the half-hour mark with a superb overhead kick by striker Szmodics to the delight of Blues fan and singer Ed Sheeran watching in the stands.

The visitors scored again in the 43rd minute through Delap who pounced on a rebound after Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could only parry a low cross from Szmodics.

Tottenham came out fighting in the second half and created chances, with captain Son Heung-min coming close with a curler that was acrobatically tipped over by keeper Arijanet Muric.

Dominic Solanke thought he had got Spurs back into the match soon after but his close-range effort was ruled out by VAR as the ball had hit his hand on the way into the net.

Solanke and Son also fired over the bar as Spurs struggled to find a way through a well-drilled defence but midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur finally got them on the scoresheet with a powerful header from a Pedro Porro corner in the 69th minute.

READ | Liverpool increases gap on top with win against Villa, Wolves registers first win

Tottenham brought on midfielders Yves Bissouma and James Maddison to try to fashion an equaliser but Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side held firm to finally record a league win after five draws and five defeats on their return to the top flight.

The boos rang out from the home fans at the final whistle as Ipswich claimed their first Premier League victory since April 2002. It moved the visitors up to 17th place in the standings on eight points, while Spurs are languishing in 10th spot with 16. 

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Ipswich Town

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 45/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score: CHE v ARS, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 55/4 (10), needs 54 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season
    Reuters
  3. Man United thrashes Leicester City again as Nistelrooy ends stint as interim manager unbeaten
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score: CHE v ARS, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich Town Highlights: Tractors Boys get first Premier League win in 22 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 45/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score: CHE v ARS, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 55/4 (10), needs 54 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment