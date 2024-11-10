 />
Tottenham vs Ipswich LIVE SCORE: TOT v IPS, Premier League updates, live streaming info

TOT v IPS: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town, being played in London, United Kingdom.

Updated : Nov 10, 2024 19:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view outside the stadium before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
General view outside the stadium before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view outside the stadium before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Tottenham and Ipswich Town, which is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING LINE-UPS:

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IPSWICH TOWN

MATCH PREVIEW

Tottenham Hotspur will fancy its chances against 18th-placed Ipswich which is yet to win a match when the two meet in their Premier League clash in London on Sunday.

Spurs, seventh in the league with 16 points from 10 matches, has struggled to put together a winning streak in the league, with two wins and two defeats in its last four matches.

The North London club trails league-leader Liverpool by 12 points, but Postecoglou said it was futile to focus on the standings this early in the season.

“We still have a hell of a long way to go. What’s important for us is to keep progressing in the way we have been. Our football for the large part has been pretty consistent, pretty good,” the Australian said.

“We’ve had a couple of stumbles along the way but within that context, I still think we’re making progress. There’s no point looking at the table now because ultimately it’s where you are at the end of the season that’s going to count.”

Though Spurs look the clear winner on paper, Postecoglou urged caution, adding: “Every league game has the potential to hurt you if you’re not at your best.

“Ipswich will be no different. They were close last week (to winning) and they’ve been close in a number of games. Kieran McKenna has done an unbelievable job since he’s been there and they continue to grow.”

When will the Tottenham vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Tottenham vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 10 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where to watch the Tottenham vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Tottenham vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
