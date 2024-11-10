Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Starting lineups out, MUN v LEI, Score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Manchester United and Leicester City from the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

PREVIEW

Manchester United locks horns with Leicester City in a Premier League 2024-25 clash at the Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday.

The clash will be interim manager Ruud Van Nostelrooy’s last game in charge as Ruben Amorim takes charge of the Red Devils from November 11.

United, coming on the back of a 2-0 win against PAOK in the Europa League, languishes at 13th in the Premier League table with 12 points from 10. Leicester is 15th with 10 points from the same number of outings.

The last time both teams clashed was in an EFL Cup Round of 16 match where Man United secured a convincing 5-2 win against Leicester.

When and where will the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match kick-off?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 10 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match in India?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network and will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.