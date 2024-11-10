 />
NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka wins toss and opts to bowl vs New Zealand; Playing XIs

SL vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Catch all the live updates from the second T20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla. 

Updated : Nov 10, 2024 19:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Captain Charith Asalanka and Danith Wellalage celebrate their win in the first T20I.
Sri Lanka’s Captain Charith Asalanka and Danith Wellalage celebrate their win in the first T20I. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Captain Charith Asalanka and Danith Wellalage celebrate their win in the first T20I. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

Sri Lanka will look to clean sweep the two-match T20I series against New Zealand at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday.

Host Sri Lanka defeated the visiting Kiwis by four wickets in the first T20I played on Saturday at the same venue.

Toss and Playing XIs

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts bowl.

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

The live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST.

