Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.
Sri Lanka will look to clean sweep the two-match T20I series against New Zealand at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday.
Host Sri Lanka defeated the visiting Kiwis by four wickets in the first T20I played on Saturday at the same venue.
Toss and Playing XIs
Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts bowl.
Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE
The live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST.
