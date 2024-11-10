 />
La Liga 2024-25: Atletico’s Alvarez strikes to down Mallorca and extend winning streak

Both sides were largely toothless in attack in a slow-paced match and struggled to produce many scoring opportunities, before Atletico took advantage of a quick counter.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 23:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez in action.
Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Julian Alvarez scored a tap-in from a second-half counterattack to give a pedestrian Atletico Madrid a dour 1-0 win at Real Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday and earn Diego Simeone’s side its fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Both sides were largely toothless in attack in a slow-paced match and struggled to produce many scoring opportunities, before Atletico took advantage of a quick counter.

Giuliano Simeone took a long pass from goalkeeper Jan Oblak in his stride before putting the ball on a plate for Argentinian forward Alvarez to fire home the winner into the empty net.

Atletico is third in the standings on 26 points, one behind Real Madrid in second and seven adrift of leaders Barcelona, who has a game in hand at Real Sociedad later on Sunday.

