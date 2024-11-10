Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle rallies to beat high-flyers Forest 3-1 away

Newcastle United striker Joelinton scored his first goal since August as it came from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in its Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday, ending the fine run of the host in recent weeks.
Defender Murillo had put Forest into a first half lead, but Newcastle piled on the pressure after falling behind and Alexander Isak scored for the fourth consecutive game to draw the visitor level after 54 minutes.
There were chances at both ends after that, but Newcastle took it as Joelinton curled a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes added a late third.
It ends Forest’s run of three consecutive league wins but it stays third in the table with 19 points from 11 games, while Newcastle climbs to eighth with 18.
