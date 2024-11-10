 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel match following violence in Amsterdam

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said that 2,500 police officers would be deployed around the Stade de France stadium.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 21:49 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AP
A general view of the Stade de France in Saint-Denis where France will host Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.
A general view of the Stade de France in Saint-Denis where France will host Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A general view of the Stade de France in Saint-Denis where France will host Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris police said Sunday that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel football match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam.

France and Israel are playing in a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday.

“There’s a context, tensions that make that match a high-risk event for us,” Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said on French news broadcaster BFM TV, adding authorities “won’t tolerate” any violence.

Nuñez said that 2,500 police officers would be deployed around the Stade de France stadium, north of the French capital, in addition to 1,500 others in Paris and on public transportation.

“There will be an anti-terrorist security perimeter around the stadium,” Nuñez said. Security checks will be “reinforced,” he added, including with systematic pat-downs and bag searches.

Nuñez said that French organizers have been in contact with Israeli authorities and security forces in order to prepare for the match.

ALSO READ | De Jong back in Netherlands squad for Nations League, no Depay or Ake

Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a football game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, according to Dutch authorities. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

On Sunday, Dutch police detained several people for taking part in a demonstration in central Amsterdam that had been outlawed following the violence targeting Israeli fans, a local broadcaster reported.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed Friday that the France-Israel match would go ahead as planned.

“I think that for a symbolic reason, we must not yield, we must not give up,” he said, noting that sports fans from around the world came together for the Paris Olympics this year to celebrate the “universal values” of sports.

Related stories

Related Topics

France /

Israel /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: A first for Bihar and part of extended celebrations of Chhathh in Rajgir
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Premier League 2024: Newcastle rallies to beat high-flyers Forest 3-1 away
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 12-18 Haryana Steelers; U Mumba beats UP Yoddhas 35-33
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Taylor Fritz off to winning start after Daniil Medvedev meltdown
    Reuters
  5. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Arshdeep removes Rickleton early as SA 22/1 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. UEFA Nations League: Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel match following violence in Amsterdam
    AP
  2. De Jong back in Netherlands squad for Nations League, no Depay or Ake
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain calls up Casado for matches against Switzerland, Denmark,; Cubarsi out
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Grealish called up for England; Maddison misses out in Carsley’s final squad
    Reuters
  5. Mbappe out of French National team again as Deschamps names squad for next two UEFA Nations League matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: A first for Bihar and part of extended celebrations of Chhathh in Rajgir
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Premier League 2024: Newcastle rallies to beat high-flyers Forest 3-1 away
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 12-18 Haryana Steelers; U Mumba beats UP Yoddhas 35-33
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Taylor Fritz off to winning start after Daniil Medvedev meltdown
    Reuters
  5. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Arshdeep removes Rickleton early as SA 22/1 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment