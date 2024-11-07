Mbappe out of French National team again as Deschamps names squad for next two UEFA Nations League matches

Kylian Mbappe remained absent from the French National team as Didier Deschamps named the squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Israel.

Mbappe, who was named France’s captain in March 2023, during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, last played for Les Blues in their Nations League match against Belgium last month, which ended in a 2-0 win for his side. However, Deschamps has kept him out of contention for the next two matches since, against Israel and Belgium, respectively.

Deschamps did not say whether Mbappe, who played with his club in the Champions League on Tuesday, was injured, arguing his choice was a “one-off decision” and that the player “wanted to come” and join the team.

“I had discussions with Kylian and made my decision. It’s better this way… Mbappé wanted to come with us, it’s not because of any other problem,” the French head coach said.

Before their next round of games, it continued to be the norm as the Real Madrid star was not seen on the 23-man squad announced on Thursday.

With nine points off four games, Les Blues sit second in Group 2 in the Nations League and hosts Israel on November 15 before travelling to Italy for its next match, three days later.