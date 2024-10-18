MagazineBuy Print

Spanish football to hold elections on December 16 to decide on next president

Disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales stepped down in September 2023 and his successor Pedro Rocha was suspended in July by Spain’s top sports court.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 23:24 IST , Madrid, Spain - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Representative Image: There will also be elections for the 142 members of their new general assembly and also for the RFEF delegate commission, all for the period covering 2024-2028.
Representative Image: There will also be elections for the 142 members of their new general assembly and also for the RFEF delegate commission, all for the period covering 2024-2028. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: There will also be elections for the 142 members of their new general assembly and also for the RFEF delegate commission, all for the period covering 2024-2028. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The crisis-hit Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Friday called an election for December 16 to decide its new president.

Disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales stepped down in September 2023 and his successor Pedro Rocha was suspended in July by Spain’s top sports court.

“According to the approved electoral calendar, the elections for the presidency... will take place Monday, 16 December 2024,” said the RFEF in a statement.

There will also be elections for the 142 members of their new general assembly and also for the RFEF delegate commission, all for the period covering 2024-2028.

Despite the institutional chaos surrounding the Spanish federation, the men’s national team ended a 12-year wait for a major trophy by winning Euro 2024 in Germany in July.

ALSO READ: Barcelona ordered to pay 4.5 crore rupees for ‘wilfully and consciously’ misreporting income

Spain is due to host the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco, with Spanish reports suggesting football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA warned Spain earlier in October to elect a president or risk losing the rights to host the tournament.

The RFEF was plunged into crisis ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup when various players went on strike.

After winning the tournament, then-president Rubiales caused global outrage as he forcibly kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony.

Rubiales, who denies any wrongdoing, will stand trial in February 2025 with public prosecution requesting a sentence of two-and-a-half years in prison for sexual assault and coercion.

Rocha was suspended for making decisions beyond his remit after taking over as interim president, before he was elected in April.

Both Rocha and Rubiales were part of a separate corruption probe ordered by a Spanish investigating judge in April.

Related Topics

RFEF /

Luis Rubiales

