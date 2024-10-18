FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Asian football body takes Bahrain concerns ‘seriously’ after threats ahead of Indonesia clash

Asian football chiefs said on Friday they took Bahrain’s concerns “seriously” after the country looked to get a World Cup qualifier moved out of Indonesia over alleged death threats.
Bahrain is scheduled to play Indonesia away in March in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
The teams met last week and drew 2-2, with host Bahrain equalising in the ninth minute of injury time.
Indonesian officials and supporters later complained bitterly that the added time had gone on for too long.
Bahrain’s football association (BFA) said this week it will ask for the return fixture to be moved out of Indonesia “to preserve the safety of the team”.
Bahrain’s players have been “subjected to a torrent of insults, slander, threats and hacking operations” online, the BFA alleged.
Indonesia’s FA said the Bahrain team would be safe.
The Asian Football Confederation said it was “aware of the concerns”.
“The AFC takes these concerns seriously and is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, officials, and fans, while condemning all forms of online abuse and threats,” it said in a statement.
“The AFC will discuss the matter further with FIFA, the BFA, and the Football Association of Indonesia to create a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders involved in the match,” it added.
