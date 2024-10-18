MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Asian football body takes Bahrain concerns ‘seriously’ after threats ahead of Indonesia clash

Bahrain is scheduled to play Indonesia away in March in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 17:23 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Last week, Bahrain and Indonesia players clashed after the Asian qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup.
Last week, Bahrain and Indonesia players clashed after the Asian qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Last week, Bahrain and Indonesia players clashed after the Asian qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Asian football chiefs said on Friday they took Bahrain’s concerns “seriously” after the country looked to get a World Cup qualifier moved out of Indonesia over alleged death threats.

Bahrain is scheduled to play Indonesia away in March in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The teams met last week and drew 2-2, with host Bahrain equalising in the ninth minute of injury time.

Indonesian officials and supporters later complained bitterly that the added time had gone on for too long.

Bahrain’s football association (BFA) said this week it will ask for the return fixture to be moved out of Indonesia “to preserve the safety of the team”.

ALSO READ | Emma Hayes names USA women’s team squad for first matches since Paris Olympics gold

Bahrain’s players have been “subjected to a torrent of insults, slander, threats and hacking operations” online, the BFA alleged.

Indonesia’s FA said the Bahrain team would be safe.

The Asian Football Confederation said it was “aware of the concerns”.

“The AFC takes these concerns seriously and is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, officials, and fans, while condemning all forms of online abuse and threats,” it said in a statement.

“The AFC will discuss the matter further with FIFA, the BFA, and the Football Association of Indonesia to create a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders involved in the match,” it added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bahrain /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe unaffected by investigation into rape allegations: Real Madrid manager Ancelotti
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Asian football body takes Bahrain concerns ‘seriously’ after threats ahead of Indonesia clash
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: India 231/3, trails by 125 runs; Kohli out for 70 off last ball of day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand legend Suzie Bates hopes to break jinx on potential WC swansong
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Asian football body takes Bahrain concerns ‘seriously’ after threats ahead of Indonesia clash
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain to request change in venue for away game against Indonesia after ‘death threats’
    AFP
  3. Messi: I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe unaffected by investigation into rape allegations: Real Madrid manager Ancelotti
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Asian football body takes Bahrain concerns ‘seriously’ after threats ahead of Indonesia clash
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: India 231/3, trails by 125 runs; Kohli out for 70 off last ball of day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand legend Suzie Bates hopes to break jinx on potential WC swansong
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment