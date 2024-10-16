Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass for Argentina yet again, netting a hat-trick and providing two assists in a dominant victory over Bolivia in South American FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifers on Tuesday night.

Following Argentina’s 6-0 triumph at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium, the 2022 World Cup winner expressed his desire to cherish every moment with the national team and acknowledged the impending end of his playing career.

“It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans. It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home,” Messi said after the game.

When asked about his future and whether he’d help Argentina defend its title at the 2026 World Cup, the 37-year-old gave a candid answer.

“I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future. I’m just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games,” the Inter Miami forward explained.

It was the first time Messi registered multiple goals and assists in a single game for Argentina in a while. The hat-trick, which was his 10th for the national team, ties him with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for most career trebles in international football. The Argentine is also the second highest goalscorer in men’s international football with 112 goals.

“It’s a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

“I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team],” he concluded.

- With inputs from AP