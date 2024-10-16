MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0

Argentina is top of the 10-team table with 22 points from 10 games -- three points clear of second-placed Colombia.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 07:51 IST , Montevideo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi struck a vintage hat trick as world champion Argentina romped to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old provided an emphatic reminder of his enduring quality with three clinical finishes, two assists and some of his trademark creativity throughout the game as Lionel Scaloni’s side dominated.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Bolivian defender Marcelo Suarez was robbed by Lautaro Martinez, who sent Messi clear, and he cleverly slotted into the bottom corner.

The home crowd at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium were on their feet again in the 43rd minute when Julian Alvarez threaded a brilliant pass through to Messi, who unselfishly squared the ball to Martinez to finish.

AS IT HAPPENED: Argentina vs Bolivia highlights

Three minutes later, Alvarez was on target when Bolivia was caught sleeping at a free-kick. Messi chipped the ball over the top, and the Atletico Madrid forward slotted home.

After the break, Nicolas Otamendi had a header ruled out for offside, but the home fans didn’t have long to wait for the fourth when Thiago Almada side-footed home after a superb pull-back from Nahuel Molina.

A classic Messi goal made it 5-0 in the 84th -- the Inter Miami forward dribbling centrally before switching from his left foot to his right and burying the ball into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later, some fans were in tears after Messi cut in from the right, played a smart wall pass off substitute Nico Paz, and again put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

Argentina is top of the 10-team table with 22 points from 10 games -- three points clear of second-placed Colombia.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Bolivia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Spain books quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0
    AFP
  3. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Spain books quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0
    AFP
  3. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Bolivia highlights, ARG 6-0 BOL, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi bags hat-trick and two assists as the Albiceleste reign supreme
    Team Sportstar
  5. Injuries cost top leagues 732 million euros last season, Bundesliga worst hit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Spain books quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina thumps Bolivia 6-0
    AFP
  3. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment