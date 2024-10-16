Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi, Lautaro start, Lineups out, ARG v BOL, Score, 5:30 AM IST kick-off

Key Updates
Played: 43
Argentina: 31
Draws: 5
Bolivia: 7
Viscarra(GK), Sagredo, Fernandez, Villamil, Matheus, Algaranaz, Vaca, Miguelito, Suarez, Haquin, Medina.
Rulli(GK); Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; La Martinez, Alvarez, Messi.
Argentina tops the standings but is under a little pressure when it welcomes Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The Argentines have taken just one point from their last two qualifiers - a 2-1 defeat at Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Venezuela.
Defender Cristian Romero will replace German Pezzella after serving a suspension. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who did not play against Venezuela, is a likely replacement for Thiago Almada. And striker Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are in contention for the starting lineup.
Bolivia has a different attitude than the team which succumbed to Argentina 3-0 in La Paz at the start of qualifying a year ago.
Under new coach Óscar Villegas and following the move to Estadio Municipal in El Alto, 4,150 meters above sea level, Bolivia has won three consecutive matches in qualifying against Venezuela, Chile, and Colombia.
Bolivia has risen to fifth place, inside the top six positions that directly qualify for the World Cup. The Bolivians last qualified for the World Cup in 1994.
When will the Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on October 16, Wednesday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental (River Plate Stadium) in Buenos Aires.
Where to watch the Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
You can also follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.
