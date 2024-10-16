MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi, Lautaro start, Lineups out, ARG v BOL, Score, 5:30 AM IST kick-off

ARG vs BOL: Follow live score and updates of the Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Estadio Mâs Monumental (River Plate Stadium) in Buenos Aires

Updated : Oct 16, 2024 05:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Rodrigo De Paul attend a training session ahead of a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bolivia,
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Rodrigo De Paul attend a training session ahead of a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bolivia, | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Rodrigo De Paul attend a training session ahead of a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bolivia, | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Estadio Mâs Monumental (River Plate Stadium) in Buenos Aires

  • October 16, 2024 05:04
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 43

    Argentina: 31

    Draws: 5

    Bolivia: 7

  • October 16, 2024 04:57
    Bolivia starting line-up!

    Viscarra(GK), Sagredo, Fernandez, Villamil, Matheus, Algaranaz, Vaca, Miguelito, Suarez, Haquin, Medina.

  • October 16, 2024 04:56
    Argentina starting line-up!
  • October 16, 2024 04:29
    Argentina’s expected lineup against Bolivia!

    Rulli(GK); Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; La Martinez, Alvarez, Messi.

  • October 16, 2024 04:04
    PREVIEW

    Argentina tops the standings but is under a little pressure when it welcomes Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The Argentines have taken just one point from their last two qualifiers - a 2-1 defeat at Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Venezuela.


    Defender Cristian Romero will replace German Pezzella after serving a suspension. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who did not play against Venezuela, is a likely replacement for Thiago Almada. And striker Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are in contention for the starting lineup.


    Bolivia has a different attitude than the team which succumbed to Argentina 3-0 in La Paz at the start of qualifying a year ago.


    Under new coach Óscar Villegas and following the move to Estadio Municipal in El Alto, 4,150 meters above sea level, Bolivia has won three consecutive matches in qualifying against Venezuela, Chile, and Colombia.


    Bolivia has risen to fifth place, inside the top six positions that directly qualify for the World Cup. The Bolivians last qualified for the World Cup in 1994.


    When will the Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?


    The Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on October 16, Wednesday at the Estadio Mâs Monumental (River Plate Stadium) in Buenos Aires.


    Where to watch the Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?


    The Argentina vs Bolivia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. 


    You can also follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Bolivia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi, Lautaro start, Lineups out, ARG v BOL, Score, 5:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Peru LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of BRA V PER
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v BOL; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    AFP
  5. SCO vs POR Highlights, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo kept at bay as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi, Lautaro start, Lineups out, ARG v BOL, Score, 5:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Injuries cost top leagues 732 million euros last season, Bundesliga worst hit
    Reuters
  3. Thomas Tuchel set to become England manager: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Match fixing in Portugal: Why is Benfica being investigated, what are the charges? Explained
    AFP
  5. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi, Lautaro start, Lineups out, ARG v BOL, Score, 5:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Peru LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of BRA V PER
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch ARG v BOL; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ronaldo frustrated as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    AFP
  5. SCO vs POR Highlights, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo kept at bay as Scotland holds Portugal to 0-0 draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment