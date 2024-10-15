MagazineBuy Print

Thomas Tuchel set to become England manager: Reports

The German is set to become the third foreign manager to take charge of the England men’s team, after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 23:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tuchel steered Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title after taking charge at the club mid-season, and his England job would mark his return to the country after his stint at the Premier League club.
Tuchel steered Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title after taking charge at the club mid-season, and his England job would mark his return to the country after his stint at the Premier League club. | Photo Credit: AP
Tuchel steered Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title after taking charge at the club mid-season, and his England job would mark his return to the country after his stint at the Premier League club. | Photo Credit: AP

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new manager of England men, as per multiple reports from the United Kingdom.

Tuchel, whose last managerial stint was with Bayern Munich has reportedly signed a contract with the Three Lions and will be officially announced this week.

The German has steered Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title in 2021 after taking charge at the club mid-season, and his England job would mark his return to the country after his stint at the Premier League club.

The 51-year-old had been among the bookmakers’ favourites for the England job since Gareth Southgate stood down after England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

The Football Association declined to comment on the reports.

Lee Carsley was appointed as Southgate’s successor on a temporary basis in August, initially for the Nations League campaign over three international windows.

However, the 50-year-old, who stepped up from his role as under-21s manager, has since given mixed messages about whether he wants the job on a permanent basis.

Carsley, who has overseen three wins and a defeat, believes the job should go to the best candidate, regardless of nationality.

England has twice before been managed by foreign coaches, with Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello taking charge.

Carsley’s own chances of landing the job full time were severely dented by a 2-1 defeat at home to Greece last week after he named an experimental line-up. “We’ve seen in the past that we’ve had different nationalities coach the team. The best candidate should get the job,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

