Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals

Captain Hayley Matthews and her opening partner Qiana Joseph struck fine half-centuries as the West Indies registered a thumping six-wicket win over England to qualify for the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

England was knocked out of the showpiece following the defeat.

HIGHLIGHTS | England vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and Joseph (52 off 38 balls) shared 102 runs for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs to take the game away from England.

Both got out in quick succession but Deandra Dottin’s 27 off 19 balls ensured that West Indies reached the 142-run target with 12 deliveries to spare.

South Africa will face Group A winner and defending champion Australia in the first semifinal on Thursday while West Indies takes on Group A runner-up New Zealand in the second semifinal on Friday.

West Indies finished its league engagements with six points from four matches, the same as South Africa and England. But the Caribbean team has the highest Net Run Rate of +1.504, followed by South Africa (+1.382). England, which ended with NRR of +1.117, finished third in Group B and was eliminated.

Put in to bat, England slumped to 34 for 3 just after the PowerPlay but recovered to post 141 for seven with Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with 57 not out off 50 balls while captain Heather Knight retired hurt on 21 off 13 balls.

For West Indies, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher took three wickets for 21 runs from her four overs while Matthews got two scalps.