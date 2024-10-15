MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals

Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and Joseph (52 off 38 balls) shared 102 runs for the opening wicket to steer their side to the 142-run target.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 23:27 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
West Indies’ Qiana Joseph, left, is congratulated by captain Hayley Matthews after she scored 50 runs against England.
West Indies’ Qiana Joseph, left, is congratulated by captain Hayley Matthews after she scored 50 runs against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ Qiana Joseph, left, is congratulated by captain Hayley Matthews after she scored 50 runs against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Captain Hayley Matthews and her opening partner Qiana Joseph struck fine half-centuries as the West Indies registered a thumping six-wicket win over England to qualify for the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

England was knocked out of the showpiece following the defeat.

HIGHLIGHTS | England vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and Joseph (52 off 38 balls) shared 102 runs for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs to take the game away from England.

Both got out in quick succession but Deandra Dottin’s 27 off 19 balls ensured that West Indies reached the 142-run target with 12 deliveries to spare.

South Africa will face Group A winner and defending champion Australia in the first semifinal on Thursday while West Indies takes on Group A runner-up New Zealand in the second semifinal on Friday.

West Indies finished its league engagements with six points from four matches, the same as South Africa and England. But the Caribbean team has the highest Net Run Rate of +1.504, followed by South Africa (+1.382). England, which ended with NRR of +1.117, finished third in Group B and was eliminated.

Put in to bat, England slumped to 34 for 3 just after the PowerPlay but recovered to post 141 for seven with Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with 57 not out off 50 balls while captain Heather Knight retired hurt on 21 off 13 balls.

For West Indies, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher took three wickets for 21 runs from her four overs while Matthews got two scalps.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

England women /

Hayley Matthews /

Deandra Dottin /

Heather Knight /

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W beats ENG-W by 6 wickets, advances to semifinals along with SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals
    PTI
  4. Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’
    AFP
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Another WC, another nightmare campaign for teams from the subcontinent
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals
    PTI
  2. England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W beats ENG-W by 6 wickets, advances to semifinals along with SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Another WC, another nightmare campaign for teams from the subcontinent
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beats Pakistan to enter semifinal, India crashes out
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. India knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W beats ENG-W by 6 wickets, advances to semifinals along with SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals
    PTI
  4. Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’
    AFP
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Another WC, another nightmare campaign for teams from the subcontinent
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment