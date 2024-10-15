A Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday a rape investigation had been opened without mentioning Kylian Mbappe, following media reports that the Real Madrid and France star was the suspect following a visit with friends to Stockholm.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen and public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday reported that 25-year-old Mbappe was the target of the investigation, following his two-day visit to the Nordic capital last week.

“In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police,” Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

It said the alleged crime occurred at a hotel on October 10 but did not name a suspect and said no further information could be shared for the moment.

According to a filing with the Stockholm district court reviewed by AFP, it took place at the upscale Bank Hotel in central Stockholm.

The names of the plaintiff and the suspect were both redacted in the document.

Expressen on Monday identified Mbappe as the suspect, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet and SVT said Tuesday they had also obtained information confirming Mbappe was the suspect.

Expressen said Mbappe was “reasonably suspected” of rape and sexual assault, the lower of two degrees of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

According to the Prosecution Authority, the higher degree of suspicion, “probable cause,” is usually a prerequisite for a suspect to be remanded in custody prior to a formal charge.

Lawyer Petra Lund, who represents the plaintiff, told AFP on Tuesday that she “could not give any comment at this stage”.

Contacted by AFP on Monday, Mbappe’s entourage said it had no knowledge of a legal complaint made against him.

Seized evidence

The French international was not selected for his country’s latest round of Nations League matches, so visited the Swedish capital with a group of people last Wednesday.

According to Aftonbladet, they dined at a restaurant before going to a nightclub. Mbappe and the group left Sweden on Friday.

Aftonbladet said the complaint was filed on Saturday after the alleged victim had sought medical attention.

Expressen reported Tuesday that police had seized some clothing as evidence, saying it consisted of women’s underwear, a pair of black trousers and a black top.

Photographs showed police officers leaving the Bank Hotel with brown bags on Monday.

Mbappe claimed in a post on X on Monday there was a link between the report and the hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday over his bitter dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over what he says is 55 million euros ($60 million) in unpaid wages.

“FAKE NEWS !!!!. It’s becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance,” he wrote.

After the hearing, a source close to Qatari-owned PSG said the league would give its decision on October 25.

Mbappe’s entourage said in a statement to AFP on Monday that the accusations were “completely false and irresponsible” and added that “all necessary legal action will be taken to re-establish the truth”.