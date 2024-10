Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s teams: Complete list of squads of all four HIL franchises

The inaugural Hockey India League women’s auction took place in New Delhi on Tuesday which was marked by intense bidding wars between franchises for junior as well as senior players across countries.

In the 2024-25 season, there will be four teams in the women’s league - Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana).

Here’s a look at the complete squad list for the four franchises of the inaugural women’s Hockey India League: