Hockey India League Women’s Auction 2024-25: Lalremsiami bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 25 lakh

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers added more firepower to its frontline after securing the services of Lalremsiami for Rs 25 lakh during the Hockey India League women’s auction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the franchise bought experienced campaigner in Vandana Katariya for Rs 10.5 lakh.

The 24-year-old forward has been part of the Asian Games squads which won bronze in 2022 and silver back in 2018. Moreover, she was also part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics side which finished fourth.

With 147 games under her belt with the senior side, the player has scored 38 goals so far.