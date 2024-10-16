MagazineBuy Print

Mexico wins 2-0 against USA to stop seven-game winless streak, Jimenez and Huerta on target

Missing Christian Pulisic and several other regular starters, the U.S. failed to have any first-half shots for the first time since an April 2023 exhibition against El Tri.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 10:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Mexico’s Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Mexico’s Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Raul Jimenez scored on a 22nd-minute free kick and set up Cesar Huerta’s goal in the 49th as Mexico stopped a seven-game winless streak against the United States with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night in Mauricio Pochettino’s second game as the American coach.

Mexico had five losses and two draws against the U.S. dating to September 2019.

Missing Christian Pulisic and several other regular starters, the U.S. failed to have any first-half shots for the first time since an April 2023 exhibition against El Tri.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - Colombia thumps Chile 4-0, Sanabria double for Paraguay

Jiménez curled a 25-yard-plus shot past Matt Turner for his 34th international international goal. Jiménez created the second goal after he ran onto a through pass, and had Tim Ream knock the ball away. They regained possession from the defender and centered to Huerta.

Huerta slid around Miles Robinson and beat Turner from near the penalty spot for his third international goal.

Pochettino, hired last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, led the Americans to a 2-0 win over Panama in his debut last weekend. His first competitive matches will be next month in a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.

Javier Aguirre won his second game since replacing Jaime Lozano as Mexico’s coach in August.

Fans at Akron Stadium yelled the homophobic chant that led to fines imposed by FIFA, but Costa Rican referee Keylor Herrera did not stop the game.

