FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia thumps Chile 4-0, Sanabria double for Paraguay

Colombia turned on the style as it took another big step towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 win over Chile in Barranquilla on Tuesday.

Goals from Davinson Sanchez, Luis Diaz, Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra ensured Colombia maintains its spot in second place in CONMEBOL qualifying behind world champion Argentina.

There was a different look to the team, wearing a special retro white kit, marking the Colombian Football Federation’s centenary, featuring the national flag’s colours in a hoop.

It was a dashing design, and the performance of Nestor Lorenzo’s team was equally stylish as it took apart a woeful Chile side that remain rooted to bottom place in the ten-team qualifying group.

Defender Davinson Sanchez opened the scoring in the 34th minute, nodding home after Jhon Lucumi had headed a James Rodriguez corner goalwards.

Cordoba slotted home a Diaz cross in the 45th minute, but the effort was ruled out for offside against Diaz.

Chile gifted the Colombians a second, seven minutes after the interval when they attempted to play the ball out from the back and Benjamin Kusevic gave the ball away to Rodriguez, who squared to Liverpool winger Diaz to convert.

Rodriguez went close with a header and then the dangerous Diaz flashed a shot wide as Colombia looked to finish off what little resistance the Chileans provided.

Substitute Duran made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute after another giveaway, this time in midfield, allowed Sinisterra to break and then feed the Aston Villa forward, who made no mistake.

Sinisterra then wrapped up the win in stoppage time, firing home at the second attempt and the goal, initially flagged for offside, was allowed after a VAR review.

Paraguay boosted its chances of grabbing one of the six automatic qualification spots after substitute Antonio Sanabria scored twice in a 2-1 win over Venezuela.

Full-back Jon Aramburu put Venezuela ahead in the 25th minute, bursting down the right and collecting a pass from Yeferson Soteldo that he buried in the bottom corner.

Torino striker Sanabria was introduced at the interval and he brought sixth-placed Paraguay level when he slid in to meet a low cross from Junior Alonso.

Sanabria then grabbed the winner in the 74th minute, leading a counter-attack before getting into the box to finish off the move with a header from close range.