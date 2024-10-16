MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Poland snatches point after fightback against Croatia

Published : Oct 16, 2024 08:44 IST , WARSAW - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski applauds fans after the match.
infoIcon

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland fought back from two goals down to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw with visitor Croatia in an action-packed Nations League encounter on Tuesday.

Croatia, which fell behind early, had taken a stranglehold on the game with three goals in seven first-half minutes but was pegged back and then had keeper Dominik Livakovic sent off late on.

The draw left Croatia second in Group A1 on seven points from four games, three ahead of third-placed Poland. Portugal tops the group with 10 points, with Scotland bottom with one point.

Poland, which was out for revenge after Croatia’s 1-0 home victory in their Nations League clash in early September, was on a two-game losing streak and opted to start without all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski in favour of 20-year-old Kacper Urbanski.

Poland was aggressive from the start, with Captain Piotr Zielinski scoring the opening goal in the fifth minute from a tight angle.

ALSO READ: Spain books Nations League quarterfinal berth with 3-0 win over Serbia

The host, however, suffered a dramatic collapse as Croatia scored three quick goals, with Borna Sosa capitalising on a rebound in the Polish box to level the score in the 19th minute with a volley into the far corner.

Petar Sucic gave Croatia the lead with a composed finish, and shortly after, Martin Baturina made it 3-1 by deftly placing the ball between Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka’s legs in the 26th minute.

Poland was reeling, but Nicola Zalewski’s stunning goal just before halftime gave them a glimmer of hope in a thrilling, action-packed first half.

In the final seconds before the break, Jakub Kaminski unleashed a powerful shot that looked destined for the Croatian net, only for keeper Livakovic to pull off an extraordinary save that preserved the visitors’ lead into the break.

That advantage lasted until shortly after the hour mark when Lewandowski set up Sebastian Szymanski to equalise in the 68th minute with a low shot into the left corner.

The drama was not finished, however, as Croatia’s Livakovic was sent off for fouling Lewandowski in the 76th minute, yet the hosts failed to capitalise.

Poland next travels to Portugal on November 15 before hosting Scotland three days later, while Croatia visits the Scots and welcomes Portugal in its last two group-stage fixtures.

