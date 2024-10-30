Atletico Mineiro into Copa Libertadores final after draw against River Plate

Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro drew 0-0 at Argentina’s River Plate on Tuesday and reached the final of the Copa Libertadores for the second time.

Atletico had beaten its rivals 3-0 in the first leg of the semifinal.

The festive atmosphere at the full Monumental de Nunez Stadium with more than 80,000 fans did not affect the Brazilian side, which had some of the clearest chances to score.

Atletico’s rival in the decider will be decided on Wednesday, and it is very likely to be fellow Brazilian side Botafogo. The Rio de Janeiro-based team will play at Uruguay’s Penarol after winning the first leg 5-0.

Brazilian teams have won the tournament for the past five years.

The final will be played on Nov. 30 at the same Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.