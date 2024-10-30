MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Rana removes Rickelton after lunch, South Africa nears 450

BAN vs SA: Follow the live updates of day two of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Updated : Oct 30, 2024 12:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Tony De Zorzi plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday.
South Africa’s Tony De Zorzi plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Tony De Zorzi plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

DAY 1 REPORT - Maiden tons by De Zorzi, Stubbs help South Africa dominate Bangladesh on Day 1

Toss

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

