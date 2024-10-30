BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Rana removes Rickelton after lunch, South Africa nears 450

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.
DAY 1 REPORT - Maiden tons by De Zorzi, Stubbs help South Africa dominate Bangladesh on Day 1
Toss
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson
