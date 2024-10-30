MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Test series win against India one big thing that I want to tick off, says Pat Cummins

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia has won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup—both victories coming against India—and the Ashes.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 12:00 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India. (File Photo)
Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India, and the Australian captain wants to erase that blemish from his CV during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the first match at Perth from November 22.

Under the leadership of 31-year-old, Australia has won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup—both victories coming against India—and the Ashes, yet has never managed to defeat India in a bilateral Test series.

“It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off,” Cummins told AAP at the launch of his book on Tuesday.

READ | WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England

“Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home,” added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.

India is the only team Australia has failed to defeat in the last 16 Test series.

Since 2014-15, Australia could not lay its hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“We’ve lost the (last) two series against them (in Australia), so this is a big one. We feel like our team’s in a really good place, so we’ve got no reason why we shouldn’t perform really well.

“I just always expect us to do well against whoever we play. But India, particularly, is a big year, big season,” Cummins said.

India remains the only Asian nation to beat Australia at its home in a Test series but the tourists will be under pressure heading into the marquee tournament, having suffered their first home series loss since 2012 to New Zealand.

To add to its woes, skipper Rohit Sharma and talismanic India batter Virat Kohli are struggling for runs.

“I think any time a team’s under pressure, it’s not a bad thing if you’re playing against them.

“But they’ve been out here before and performed well. Our job is to try and keep them quiet, see how we go.” The five-match series, a part of the World Test Championship, gets underway from November 22 in Perth.

Related Topics

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Pat Cummins /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Test series win against India one big thing that I want to tick off, says Pat Cummins
    PTI
  2. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul takes five-for but South Africa crosses 400
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  5. Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Test series win against India one big thing that I want to tick off, says Pat Cummins
    PTI
  2. Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  3. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul takes five-for but South Africa crosses 400
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ 2024: Harshit Rana called up for India’s third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai: Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Test series win against India one big thing that I want to tick off, says Pat Cummins
    PTI
  2. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul takes five-for but South Africa crosses 400
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  5. Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment