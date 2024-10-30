WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England

West Indies announced its 15-man squad for its One-Day International series against England on Tuesday.

Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side having last played in December last year when he was part of the 2-1 win over England. He replaces Alick Athanaze in the only change to the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this month.

“Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for,” West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

The three-match ODI series begins in Antigua on Thursday before the final showdown in Barbados on Nov. 6.

West Indies will face England again in a five-match T20 series starting on Nov. 9, with the squad still to be announced.