MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England

The three-match ODI series begins in Antigua on Thursday before the final showdown in Barbados on Nov. 6.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 08:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side, having last played in December.
FILE PHOTO: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side, having last played in December. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side, having last played in December. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

West Indies announced its 15-man squad for its One-Day International series against England on Tuesday.

Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side having last played in December last year when he was part of the 2-1 win over England. He replaces Alick Athanaze in the only change to the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this month.

“Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for,” West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

READ | Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan

The three-match ODI series begins in Antigua on Thursday before the final showdown in Barbados on Nov. 6.

West Indies will face England again in a five-match T20 series starting on Nov. 9, with the squad still to be announced.

SQUAD
Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romario Shepherd.

Related Topics

West Indies /

England /

Shimron Hetmyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England
    Reuters
  2. League Cup 2024-25: Southampton edges Stoke 3-2, Brentford wins shootout to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli beats AC Milan 2-0, extends lead at the top
    Reuters
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alcaraz reaches third round with convincing win over Jarry
    Reuters
  5. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch HFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England
    Reuters
  2. Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as new white-ball captain of Pakistan; Salman Ali Agha named vice captain
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: We expected India to be at their best, says New Zealand skipper Latham after series win
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Zimbabwe registers 344/4 in 20 overs to record highest total in T20Is vs Gambia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England
    Reuters
  2. League Cup 2024-25: Southampton edges Stoke 3-2, Brentford wins shootout to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli beats AC Milan 2-0, extends lead at the top
    Reuters
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alcaraz reaches third round with convincing win over Jarry
    Reuters
  5. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch HFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment