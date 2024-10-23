Zimbabwe scored 344/4 in 20 overs to record the highest total in T20Is during the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match against Gambia at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday.
Skipper Sikandar Raza scored a blitzkrieg 133 off 43 to help Zimbabwe shatter the record of the highest total by a Test nation in a T20 international.
Earlier, Nepal held the record for the highest team total, scoring 314 against Mongolia during the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.
Zimbabwe hit the most sixes (27) in the record-shattering innings. Nepal, which smoked 26 maximums against Mongolia held the record earlier.
Earlier, India held the record of the highest team total by a full-member nation in T20Is after it scored 297 for six against Bangladesh during the third T20I match in Hyderabad.
Raza is also the first centurion for Zimbabwe in T20Is. The knock also makes him the first Zimbabwe player to score hundreds in all three formats.
Here’s the full list of highest team totals in T20Is:
- Zimbabwe 344/4 vs Gambia - 2024
- Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia - 2023
- India 297/6 vs Bangladesh - 2024
- Afghanistan 278/3 vs Ireland - 2019
- Czech Republic 278/4 vs Turkey - 2019
- Malaysia 268/4 vs Thailand - 2023
- England 267/3 vs West Indies - 2023
- Australia 263/3 vs Sri Lanka - 2016
- Sri Lanka 260/6 vs Kenya - 2007
- India 260/5 vs Sri Lanka - 2017
- South Africa 259/4 vs West Indies - 2023
- Czech Republic 258/2 vs Bulgaria - 2022
