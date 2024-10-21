MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Pujara scores 18th First-Class double hundred during Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh; Rises to fourth in all-time list

With his 18th double century, Pujara overtook English players Mark Ramprakash and Herbert Sutcliffe, both of whom have 17 First-Class double tons to their names.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 15:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action during 4th and final Test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
FILE PHOTO: Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action during 4th and final Test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action during 4th and final Test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Cheteshwar Pujara moved up to fourth place in the all-time list for most double centuries in First-Class cricket, achieving this milestone during Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh in Rajkot on Monday.

With his 18th double century, Pujara overtook English players Mark Ramprakash and Herbert Sutcliffe, both of whom have 17 First-Class double tons to their names.

The next Indian on the list for most double centuries is K. S. Ranjitsinhji, with 14 to his credit.

Pujara reached his 66th First-Class century — his 25th in the Ranji Trophy — in 197 balls, leading his side’s response to Chhattisgarh’s mammoth first-innings total of 578 for seven.

During his knock against Chhattisgarh, Pujara also surpassed 21,000 First-Class runs, becoming only the fourth Indian to achieve this feat, after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

Players with most First-Class double centuries

Don Bradman - 37

Wally Hammond - 36

Patsy Hendren - 22

Cheteshwar Pujara - 18

Mark Ramprakash, Herbert Sutcliffe - 17

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Cheteshwar Pujara /

Saurashtra

