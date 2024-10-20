MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3

The game has now seen five straight sessions without action and with more rains expected before the scheduled 9.30 a.m. start on the final day.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 20:04 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
With the third day’s play in the Karnataka-Kerala Ranji Trophy encounter at the Alur Grounds abandoned because of a wet outfield, Sanju Samson took time out for some fitness drills.
With the third day’s play in the Karnataka-Kerala Ranji Trophy encounter at the Alur Grounds abandoned because of a wet outfield, Sanju Samson took time out for some fitness drills. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

With the third day’s play in the Karnataka-Kerala Ranji Trophy encounter at the Alur Grounds abandoned because of a wet outfield, Sanju Samson took time out for some fitness drills. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN/The Hindu

Not a single ball was bowled on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match between Karnataka and Kerala at the Alur Grounds on Sunday after overnight and early morning rain rendered the outfield unplayable.

With the Garden City and its suburbs having seen a bountiful southwest monsoon, the ground staff said that there was only so much water the soil could absorb. Thus, the areas near the boundary ropes remained soggy and wet despite some good afternoon sunshine.

So much so that staff members were using sponges to dry out the wet spots, for even the super-soppers were stretched to the limit.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai on verge of victory despite Maharashtra batters’ efforts on Day 3

The game has now seen five straight sessions without action and with more rains expected before the scheduled 9.30 a.m. start on the final day, the possibility of any substantial amount of cricket being played looks a long shot.

The scores:
Kerala - 1st innings: Vathsal Govind lbw b Vyshak 31, Rohan Kunnummal c Smaran b Koushik 63, B. Aparajith c Vyshak b Shreyas 19, Sachin Baby (batting) 23, Sanju Samson (batting) 15.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Karnataka /

Kerala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 KBFC; Kasimov scores from the spot against Noah’s Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz 4-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Mlaba removes Bates; NZ 53/2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Mlaba strikes, record-breaker Bates back in hut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Despite Yash Dhull’s century, Delhi remains cornered by Tamil Nadu after Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai on verge of victory despite Maharashtra batters’ efforts on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bishnoi spoils Andhra’s heroics, keeps Gujarat in control on Day 3
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 3 Highlights: Mumbai begins 74-run chase vs Maharashtra; Tamil Nadu closing in on 1st innings lead vs Delhi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 KBFC; Kasimov scores from the spot against Noah’s Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz 4-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Mlaba removes Bates; NZ 53/2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Mlaba strikes, record-breaker Bates back in hut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment