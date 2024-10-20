Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3

Not a single ball was bowled on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match between Karnataka and Kerala at the Alur Grounds on Sunday after overnight and early morning rain rendered the outfield unplayable.

With the Garden City and its suburbs having seen a bountiful southwest monsoon, the ground staff said that there was only so much water the soil could absorb. Thus, the areas near the boundary ropes remained soggy and wet despite some good afternoon sunshine.

So much so that staff members were using sponges to dry out the wet spots, for even the super-soppers were stretched to the limit.

The game has now seen five straight sessions without action and with more rains expected before the scheduled 9.30 a.m. start on the final day, the possibility of any substantial amount of cricket being played looks a long shot.