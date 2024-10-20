Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bishnoi spoils Andhra’s heroics, keeps Gujarat in control on Day 3

Ravi Bishnoi (3/67) thwarted Andhra’s bid to escape an outright defeat and kept Gujarat within reach of the full quota of points on day three of its Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B match at the Narendra Modi Stadium ground B in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The home side had secured a 154-run first-innings advantage after bundling Andhra for 213 runs. However, it put itself in a quandary when it let go of the chance to bury its opponent under a daunting target and imposed a follow-on.

Abhishek Reddy (81, 113b, 12x4, 2x6) and Maheep Kumar (55, 129b, 5x4, 1x6) took up the gauntlet to turn their teams fortune, forging a 130-run opening-wicket alliance under conditions conducive for batting. However, Bishnoi scalped three wickets to orchestrate a mini-collapse to 145 for four. Andhra needed the veteran pairing of Hanuma Vihari and K.S. Bharat to stave off further damage and take it to 203 for four, leading by 49 runs, at Stumps.

Abhishek set the pace as he confronted the spinners, starting with Siddharth Desai who he struck for three fours in one over with a late cut, a paddle sweep and a loft over mid-on. Bishnoi went too full in his first spell which allowed Abhishek to channel his range down the ground. When offered width, Abhishek late cut and slapped through covers for two boundaries against the leg spinner.

Chancing upon the part-time off-break of Manan Hingrajia, Abhishek and Maheep pocketed a six each with slog sweeps.

But Bishnoi sparked the contest to life at the stroke of Tea when he pinned Abhishek with a wrong one. His next victims were Shaik Rasheed and Maheep while Arzan Nagwaswalla accounted for Ricky Bhui.

The dash of flamboyance that highlighted Bharat’s first essay in the contest was limited to an inside-out six against Siddharth Desai and a sweep off Bishnoi. He ended the day on 31 off 76 deliveries, assuring he can tap into his reserve of patience when needed.

Caution was nowhere on the cards for Bharat in the morning session as took the aerial route against Chintan Gaja in the first over. He followed it up with a cut against Nagwaswalla for a second boundary. Nitish Kumar Reddy meted out the same treatment on Gaja, wafting him over long on for his first maximum.

The aggression, however, did not work against Desai. Nitish tried to charge down to the left-arm orthodox bowler but got squared up by purchase and saw his stumps rearranged. Bharat perished on 98 when his reverse sweep ballooned up to first slip off his glove.

The 137-run partnership inspired Tripurana Vijay to take on the bowlers with abandon. His 31-ball 36 rearguard made Gujarat toil for the final wicket and got his side past 200.