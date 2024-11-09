 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India’s premier domestic T20 competition will end up dividing the Ranji Trophy into two halves along with the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 20:10 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in action.
Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were on Saturday named in Mumbai’s list of 28 probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 15.

India’s premier domestic T20 competition will end up dividing the Ranji Trophy into two halves along with the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

The league round will be played from November 23 to December 5, while the knockouts will be held from December 9-15.

Shaw’s inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for the defending champions Mumbai.

The 25-year-old, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India since making his international debut six years ago, was dropped from the Mumbai squad for their away Ranji Trophy clash against Tripura owing to fitness and disciplinary matters.

Shaw had not been attending Mumbai’s training sessions on a regular basis and also appeared a “little overweight”, which led to the selectors looking at other options.

“You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player,” an official from Mumbai Cricket Association had told PTI.

The right-handed batter was seen going through his fitness drills on the second day of the Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

The probables list also features India and Mumbai’s in-form batter Shreyas Iyer, who is forcing his name back into national reckoning with scores of 142 and 233 in his last two outings in Ranji Trophy.

Among those included are comeback man Siddhesh Lad, who made 169 in his last outing and all-rounder Shams Mulani, who ended his barren run with the ball to take 6/115 and 5/71 in Mumbai’s massive win against Odisha.

Mumbai Probables
Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Shreeraj Gharat, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Mulchandani, Siddesh Lad, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Chhabria, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Yogesh Patil, Harsh Tanna, Irfan Umair, Vinayak Bhoir, Krutik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Juned Khan

Related Topics

Prithvi Shaw /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal gets two red cards in one minute in Kolkata derby vs Mohammedan Sporting
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 6-6 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    PTI
  5. Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    PTI
  2. Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka slips out of top four after stalemate against Bengal
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Yashvardhan Dalal slams 426 against Mumbai, becomes highest-ever scorer in an innings in Col. CK Nayudu Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan scores century as Tamil Nadu, Assam play out a draw
    C Shyam Sundar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal gets two red cards in one minute in Kolkata derby vs Mohammedan Sporting
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 6-6 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    PTI
  5. Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment