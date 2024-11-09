East Bengal gets two red cards in one minute in Kolkata derby vs Mohammedan Sporting

East Bengal was reduced to nine men when two of its players were sent off, in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match against Mohammedan Sporting, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Just before the half-hour mark, Nandhakumar Sekar slapped Amarjit Singh Kiyam, during a follow-up after a foul by the latter. While Amarjit and Nandha both got yellow cards for their respective fouls, referee Harish Kundu turned Nandha’s booking to a straight red after consulting with the assistant referees.

The decision did not go down well in the East Bengal camp and its supporters, who looked visibly incensed. In a fit of rage, Naorem Mahesh Singh kicked the ball away and Kundu gave him the second yellow of the night, forcing him to follow his teammate into the tunnel.

It was the first time and ISL side received two red cards in the first half of a game and the numerical disadvantage only made matters worse for East Bengal’s new head coach Oscar Bruzon, who is looking to turn the fortunes of the club.

East Bengal, which won the Kalinga Super Cup this year, has started the 2024-25 season on a forgettable note, losing to second-division side in the Durand Cup semifinal and failing to win a match since.

It has yet to open its account in the ISL and sits at the bottom of the table with losses in all six games.