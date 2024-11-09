East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players

- November 09, 2024 20:1443’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
EBFC gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Zuidika fouls Talal.
- November 09, 2024 20:1341’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Alexis plays a ball through for Zuidika inside the box. The fullback gets his feet tangled up and the ball goes out for a goal kick.
- November 09, 2024 20:10YELLOW CARD40’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Saul Crespo is shown a yellow for a bad challenge.
- November 09, 2024 20:1039’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
EBFC gets a freekick in its own half after Talal is brought down by Alexis.
- November 09, 2024 20:0937’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Mohammed is maintaining possession of the ball and is playing is the final third, looking for space in between the EBFC defence.
- November 09, 2024 20:0635’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Alexis Gomez puts in a low cross from the left into the box which is cleared away for a corner by Maher.
- November 09, 2024 20:0433’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Match resumes.
- November 09, 2024 20:0332’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Chungnunga gets the ball on the left side of the box. He whips in a cross which is left by everyone inside the box.
Play is stopped for the drinks break.
- November 09, 2024 20:00RED CARD30’ EBFC 0-0 MSC | ANOTHER RED CARD
Mahesh is shown a second yellow for kicking the ball away in frustration.
- November 09, 2024 20:00RED CARD28’ EBFC 0-0 MSC | RED CARD
Nandhakumar Sekar is shown a yellow card for swinging his arm at Amarjit’s face during the previous sequence.
What a blow for East Bengal.
- November 09, 2024 19:57YELLOW CARD27’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Amarjit Kiyam Singh is shown a yellow for a foul on Nandhakumar Sekar.
- November 09, 2024 19:5725’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Talal dribbles the ball towards the goal from his own half. Kasimov fouls him but the referee plays advantage. Diamantakos gets the ball on the left side of the goal and wins a corner for his side.
- November 09, 2024 19:5524’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
A corner is played short by Mohammedan on the left. Gomez whips in a cross into the middle which is missed by everyone before being caught by Gill.
- November 09, 2024 19:5322’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Talal stands over the freekick and keeps his shot on target. Bhaskar does well to keep his eye on the ball and make a good save.
- November 09, 2024 19:5321’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Crespo threads a ball into the box for Talal. He lays it off to Diamantakos on the edge of the box, where he is brought down.
The referee gives a freekick to EBFC despite the players’ shouts for a penalty.
- November 09, 2024 19:5019’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Bora plays a long ball through for Franca. Maher misses the ball and Franca holds off Anwar while driving into the box. He takes a shot from a tight angle which Gill has to push away for a corner.
- November 09, 2024 19:4918’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Franca gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and tries to thread a ball through for Gomez. However, his pass is heavy and EBFC regains possession.
- November 09, 2024 19:4717’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Plays resumes and Alexis Gomez stands over the freekick before hitting it straight into the wall.
- November 09, 2024 19:4615’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Play is stopped as Franca receives medical care after a collision.
- November 09, 2024 19:4514’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Ogier plays a ball over the top for Franca. Maher loses sight of the ball and it hits his arm outside the box. The referee takes a moment and awards MSC a freekick in a good shooting position.
- November 09, 2024 19:4313’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Bikash plays Alexis through on the left. He tries to drive into the box but Mahesh does well to hold him off and concede a corner.
- November 09, 2024 19:4211’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Corner comes in from the right for EBFC. Bhaskar Roy does well to keep his eye on the ball and punch it away.
- November 09, 2024 19:409’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
A slight tussle in the middle of the pitch between Kiyam Singh and Souvik. The referee has a conversation with both of them and play continues.
- November 09, 2024 19:38YELLOW CARD7’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Early yellow for Naorem Mahesh after he brings down Franca while he was trying to counter.
- November 09, 2024 19:366’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Bikash with the ball on the left again. He tries to dribble past Rakip but he does enough to get his body in the way and stop the chance.
At the other end, Diamantakos drives into the box and brings out an excellent tackle from Bora.
- November 09, 2024 19:354’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
A diagonal ball is played to Bikash Singh on the left. Rakip does well to hold him off and clear the ball away.
- November 09, 2024 19:343’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
Diamantakos puts pressure on the MSC defence and chases a back pass played by Ogier. Bhaskar does well to clear the ball away from danger.
- November 09, 2024 19:321’ EBFC 0-0 MSC
MSC is on the attack right away. A long ball is played over the top for Franca. But the flag goes up for offside against him.
- November 09, 2024 19:30KICK OFF | EBFC 0-0 MSC
Mohammedan kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- November 09, 2024 19:24MATCH STARTS SOON!!
The players are making their way into the Salt Lake Stadium. Saul Crespo leads East Bengal while Zodingliana leads Mohammedan.
- November 09, 2024 19:02A FEW POINTERS AHEAD OF THE DERBY
Mohammedan SC’s Mirjalol Kasimov has made an average of 6.8 recoveries per match in ISL 2024-25, the highest such aggregate by any outfielder in the competition this term.
This will be the first time in ISL that these two teams will reignite their age-old rivalry.
East Bengal FC’s Saul Crespo has averaged 66.4 touches per game in ISL 2024-25, only behind Ahmed Jahouh (81.3) and Akash Sangwan (70.9).
If Mohammedan wins against East Bengal FC, it will become just the third side to win two of its first three away games in competition history after Bengaluru FC and ATK.
- November 09, 2024 18:52PREVIEW
- November 09, 2024 18:42EAST BENGAL STARTING XI
Gill (gk), Rakip, Anwar, Maher, Chungnunga, Chakraborty, Crespo, Mahes Singh, Tatal, Nadhakumar, Diamantakos
- November 09, 2024 18:39MOHAMMEDAN SC STARTING XI
Bhaskar (gk), Kasimov, Gaurav, Amarjit, Franca, Alexis, Zodingliana, Bikash, Remsanga, Zuidika, Ogier
- November 09, 2024 18:28LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
- November 09, 2024 18:10PREDICTED LINEUPS
East Bengal: Gill (GK); Rakip, Anwar, Hijazi, Lalchungnunga; Souvik, Saul; Talal, Naorem Mahesh, Nandhakumar; Diamantakos.\
Mohammedan Sporting: Chhetri (GK); Chhakchhuak, Gaurav, Ogier, Ralte; Fanai, Kiyam, Kasimov, Chothe; Gomez; Franca.
- November 09, 2024 18:09LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, November 9 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 6-6 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
- East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; EBFC down to nine players
- East Bengal gets two red cards in one minute in Kolkata derby vs Mohammedan Sporting
- Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE