Sportstar Conclave addresses Rajasthan sports’ challenges; Sports Minister Col. Rathore presents roadmap for future

The inaugural Focus Rajasthan Sportstar Sports Conclave, held in Jaipur on Saturday, brought together a diverse group of experts and stakeholders to address the challenges facing various sports and explore strategies to enhance the playing environment in the region.

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Olympic silver medallist and Rajasthan’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, presented an ambitious roadmap for the state’s sports development.

In his keynote address, Rathore announced, “This year, we will launch Khelo Rajasthan, modelled after the Khelo India initiative. Additionally, we will introduce a state-specific version of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to support our top athletes. We have also established a new sports policy and youth policy to drive these efforts forward.”

Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore addressing during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

During the event, Rathore presented the Unsung Champion award to former middle-distance track athlete Sriram Singh and the Young Achiever award to recurve archer Pranjal Tholiya, in recognition of their exceptional achievements in sports.

The session on “Sports Industry Powering Rajasthan’s Economic Growth” brought together key figures from various sectors, moderated by Prasanth Shanthakumaran, Partner at KPMG India.

Hogne Hide, Co-owner of Norway Chess, emphasised the transformative power of chess, especially in India, where the game is rapidly gaining popularity.

“Chess has evolved into a global phenomenon, fascinating people with its rich history. It’s exciting to see the youth in India increasingly engage with it,” Hide remarked. His reflections on the rise of Norway Chess, which has become a global powerhouse over the past 12 years, highlighted the growing commercial ecosystem surrounding the sport.

Rajeev Khanna, Vice President of Rajasthan Royals, spoke about the significant economic impact of cricket, particularly through the IPL.

“Every season of the IPL generates a revenue of Rs 500 crore, bringing substantial revenue to the state,” he noted. Khanna also emphasized the global appeal of players like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, explaining, “Sanju Samson has become a bigger name for us than any local player. His sellable value is immense.”

Rajeev Khanna, Vice President Rajasthan Royals during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

He highlighted how such players boost both the Rajasthan Royals’ brand and the state’s identity, with 10,000 international visitors attending IPL games each season, further enriching the local economy.

Rahul Singhi, Director of Poornima University, shared how sports have been a central focus since the university’s inception. He credited his mother’s encouragement for his emphasis on sports, saying, “When we started Poornima University, my mother was a major inspiration. She always encouraged us to stay fit and play sports.”

Singhi reflected on how sports help channel youthful energy, solving issues like aggression and negative behaviour. He added, “Sports became the perfect solution to channel that energy.” He also revealed that Poornima University has invested approximately Rs 2-2.5 crore in sports infrastructure and will soon offer new courses in sports management and sports sciences.

Vivek Lodha, Co-founder of the Premier Handball League, highlighted the untapped commercial potential of handball in India. “Handball is a fast-paced Olympic sport with so many goals, making it incredibly exciting,” he said. Lodha emphasized the need for more attention to the sport in India, noting, “India isn’t very sport-friendly beyond cricket, but the introduction of handball through a league would offer a new, thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts.”

In another panel titled “Harnessing Science and Technology for Sports,” moderated by Sportstar’s Senior Reporter Santadeep Dey, Anil Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of Great SportsTech, and Martin Owens, Head Coach at Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Odisha High-Performance Centre, among others, shared their insights.

Anil Kumar talks during a session at the Sporstar Sports Conclave Focus Rajasthan in Jaipur on November 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Anil reflected on the growth of sports infrastructure in India, stating, “Over the past two to three decades, we’ve made significant progress. In the 1980s and 1990s, the private sector didn’t view sports infrastructure as financially viable, but that has changed dramatically in the last 10-15 years.

“Today, there is significant investment in the sector, with both the private and public sectors contributing.” He further noted, “In general, the sports ecosystem is now much more attractive and profitable.”

Owens contrasted the approach to sports in India with that in the UK. “The big difference between Indian athletes and those in the UK is the passion,” Owens said.

"In the UK, there's a lot more passion."



“In the UK, most coaching is volunteer-based, driven by a love for the sport. In India, sports are often seen as a route to a job. The support provided to my athletes by the Odisha Government and Reliance is phenomenal. In the UK, you would have to be on the Olympic podium pathway to receive that level of support.”

The Focus Rajasthan Sportstar Sports Conclave was hosted in partnership with Poornima University, with support from Indian Oil, SBI, and Pratiyogita Darpan. Great SportsTech served as the Sports Technology Partner, KPMG as the Knowledge Partner, and SSpark as the Media Partner.