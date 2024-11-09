 />
Sriram Singh wins Unsung Champion award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan

Singh, hailing from Badnagar in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is celebrated as one of India’s greatest middle-distance track athletes.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 12:48 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sriram Singh received his award from Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Athens Olympics silver medallist and Rajasthan Sports and Youth Affairs Minister. 
Sriram Singh received his award from Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Athens Olympics silver medallist and Rajasthan Sports and Youth Affairs Minister.  | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY
Sriram Singh was honoured with the Unsung Champion award at the Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan, at the Poornima University in Jaipur on Saturday.

He received his award from Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Athens Olympics silver medallist and Rajasthan Sports and Youth Affairs Minister. “Respected Col. Sir, esteemed dignitaries, and all those associated with sports, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Sportstar for this recognition. It is an honour that will contribute significantly to the growth and elevation of our sport, inspiring us to reach new heights. Thank you for your support and dedication to advancing the world of sports,” Singh said.

Singh, hailing from Badnagar in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is celebrated as one of India’s greatest middle-distance track athletes. His remarkable performance in the men’s 800m final at the 1976 Montreal Olympics remains a historic milestone.

Singh set a national record with a time of 1:45.77, surpassing his own previous best of 1:45.86, which he had achieved in the heats. This record stood as the longest-lasting national record in Indian athletics, enduring for 42 years before Jinson Johnson finally broke it in 2018. Impressively, Singh’s times from Montreal still rank as the second and third fastest 800m performances by an Indian athlete.

Beyond his Olympic success, Sriram Singh also dominated at the continental level. He secured gold medals in the 800m at both the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran and the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok, complementing his silver medal from the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1973 and the Padma Shri in 1974.

The Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Rajasthan is powered by Poornima University, with Indian Oil, SBI, and Pratiyogita Darpan as associate partners, Great SportsTech as the Sports Technology Partner, KPMG as Knowledge Partner, and Spark as the Media Partner.

