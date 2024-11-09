Pranjal Tholiya wins Young Achiever Award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan

In a remarkable achievement, Pranjal Tholiya, a rising star in Indian archery, has been honoured with the Young Achiever Award at the Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan, at the Poornima University in Jaipur on Saturday.

The award highlights her exceptional achievements in recurve archery. Pranjal received her award from Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Athens Olympics silver medallist and Rajasthan Sports and Youth Affairs Minister. “I am delighted to have won this award, and I owe my presence here to the unwavering support of my father,” Pranjal said.

Born on 19th July 2007, Pranjal has quickly become a prominent figure in archery. Her most recent triumph came in 2024 when she secured the silver medal at the Asian Youth Championship in Chinese Taipei. Additionally, Pranjal’s performance at the Final Khelo India NTPC National Ranking Tournament in Delhi was equally impressive, where she clinched the gold medal in Women’s Archery.

Pranjal’s impressive medal tally also includes four gold medals at the 67th National School Games Archery in Nadiad, Gujarat, and a repeat performance in the 68th School State Tournament in Neemrana. She further showcased her dominance by winning a gold and two bronze medals at the Rajasthan State Sub-Junior Archery Championship.

The Young Achiever Award at the Sportstar Sports Conclave celebrates her hard work, resilience, and bright future in archery.

