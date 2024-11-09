Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says Rajasthan will launch mega talent hunt ahead of 2036 Olympics

Olympic silver medallist and Rajasthan’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, laid out an extensive plan for the development of sport in the State during the Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Rajasthan — at the Poornima University here on Saturday.

“In Rajasthan, we have four years ahead [of us]. We have made some major decisions. To begin with, India has officially applied for hosting the 2036 Olympics, and I am sure we will get it. As preparation for the next 12 years, in Rajasthan, for the next one year, we will conduct a mega talent hunt for children aged between 10 and 14. In India, all the athletes who come to the forefront do so because of their skills. But the physical part of the talent is neglected, and only the skill part of the talent is highlighted. But skill can only take you so far. Physical ability, mental ability, and willpower are of utmost importance to bridge the gap between being one of the athletes and being a champion,” Rathore said while delivering the keynote address.

“After the talent hunt, in 12 years we will hope that when India hosts the Olympics in 2036, Rajasthan wins the most medals for India. Education, nutrition, coaching, and atmosphere are important, and an isolated academy for this is not a good idea. We will be starting our new academies in some of the private and public universities,” he added.

“With the help of Government of Rajasthan, we want to set up some centres of excellence with some top corporates who have their hearts in the right place. They will provide international-level facilities and guidance. In the next four years, we will have one stadium in every district for sure. Our ambition is even higher: one stadium in every tehsil of Rajasthan. We would create 50 stadiums per year. We will also start Khelo Rajasthan from this year, along the same lines as Khelo India. We will also have our own version of TOPS [Target Olympic Podium Scheme]. The best athletes will be supported by us. We have formed a new policy for sports, and we have formed a new youth policy as well,” Rathore said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rathore said the PM had started a sports revolution in the country.

“Sports has received an impetus since 2014. I have seen the whole spectrum of Indian sports. I have worked at the central and State-level in sports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has started a revolution in Indian sports. Khelo India and TOPS started it. They gave Indian sports a new standard.”

