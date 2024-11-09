Who is Neeraj Chopra’s new coach —Jan Železný?

Neeraj recently parted ways with his longtime coach Klaus Bartonietz and is set to be coached by Železný now
Železný won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, and 2000) and one silver (1988). Besides, he holds the world record for the javelin throw
He set the world record of 98.48m in 1996, which stands unbroken even today
Železný has also won World Championship titles in 1993, 1995, and 2001
After retiring in 2006, Železný became a respected coach, guiding top athletes like Vítězslav Veselý and German thrower Johannes Vetter
Neeraj won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a season-best javelin throw of 89.45 meters, marking his second consecutive Olympic podium finish after his gold at Tokyo 2020
He then placed second in the 2024 Diamond League Final in Brussels with a throw of 87.86 meters, narrowly missing first place by one centimeter
“It’s an honour to have Jan by my side and I can’t wait to get started,” said Neeraj about his coach