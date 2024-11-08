IPL: Most expensive players in Indian Premier League From 2008 to 2024

Mitchell Starc: Australian pacer Starc set an IPL record in 2024 as the most expensive player ever, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore

Pat Cummins: Australian captain Cummins was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.5 crore, briefly holding the record for the highest bid before Starc’s acquisition surpassed it

Sam Curran: Curran became the IPL’s most expensive player in the 2023 auction when Punjab Kings purchased him for INR 18.5 crore

Cameron Green: The Australian was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore in 2023, making him the second-highest earner of that year’s auction

Ben Stokes: Chennai Super Kings acquired Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crore in 2023

Chris Morris: This South African became the most expensive IPL player in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals bought him for INR 16.25 crore 

Yuvraj Singh: The Indian all-rounder held the highest bid record when Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) purchased him for INR 16 crore in 2015

Nicholas Pooran: Lucknow Super Giants signed Nicholas Pooran for INR 16 crore in the 2023 auction, one of the highest for a wicketkeeper-batter

Pat Cummins (2020): Before going to SRH, Cummins set a record in 2020 when Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for INR 15.5 crore, the highest for an overseas player at the time

Ishan Kishan: In 2022, Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 15.25 crore, making him the most expensive Indian player that season

