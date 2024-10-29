In Pictures: Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca flooded due to storm DANA

Twenty two-time Major champion’s academy - Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) - situated in his hometown of Manacor on the island of Mallorca was flooded on Monday as storm DANA hit several parts of Spain
Images of flooded academy courts were shared through the venue’s official social media handle on Monday
“Thank you all very much for your messages of love after the huge rainfall. The important thing is that we are all well and working to get back to normal life at the academy as soon as possible. Thanks to the maintenance teams for your effort,” said RNA
The academy, opened in 2016, hosts Rafa Nadal Open, a tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour, every year