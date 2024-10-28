Who can be the next Manchester United manager?

Dutchman Erik Ten Hag was sacked as the Manchester United boss on October 28 after a poor start to the 2024-25 English Premier League season
For now, Ten Hag’s compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach
So, who can take the reins at Old Trafford and steer the Red Devils back on track in the ongoing season?
Gareth Southgate taking on the Manchester United job remains a possibility after he stepped down as the England manager after the 2024 European Championship
He led the Three Lions to two consecutive runner-up finishes at the Euros and is considered England’s best coach since Sir Alf Ramsey
The last time the tactician managed a club was when he was the head coach at Middlesborough for three seasons, a stint which wasn’t quite successful for him
Since he left the Los Blancos back in 2021, Zinedine Zidane has been linked with multiple clubs, of which United is one
However, there have been media reports saying that the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner could be waiting for the France job
It remains to be seen whether Roberto Mancini will cross over to the red side of Manchester and make a return to England
Most recently, the Italian was the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team for a brief period of time
Graham Potter knows how to win at Old Trafford after the former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach led the Seagulls to their first win at the stadium
After orchestrating some eye-catching football at Brighton, he then left for Chelsea in 2022, but his stay was quite short lived at Stamford Bridge
Another Italian whose name could be thrown in the mix is Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked by Juventus earlier this year after he won the Coppa Italia
The 56-year-old reportedly clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director after the final win