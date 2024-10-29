The 2024 Ballon d’Or award ceremony was held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 28. The winners were voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.
Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal became the youngest winner of the Raymond Kopa Award after a terrific Euro 2024 triumph with Spain, during which he scored one goal and bagged four assists.
Best women’s club: Barcelona Femini secured the award after winning their fifth consecutive league title, the Women’s UEFA Champions League, Copa de la Reina, and Supercopa de Espana Feminina.
Best men’s club: Real Madrid was adjudged the best of the year after securing a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last season.
Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the prize after scoring 52 goals each. Kane set a Bundesliga debut season record with 36 goals, while Mbappe was Ligue 1’s top scorer with 27.
Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martínez retained the best goalkeeper award following his vital role in Argentina’s Copa America 2024 triumph and Aston Villa’s Champions League 2024-25 qualification.
Socrates Award: Spain’s Jenni Hermoso won the award for best humanitarian work by a footballer worldwide for her role in the #SeAcabó movement which fights for equality towards women in sports.
Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy: Emma Hayes became the first-ever recipient of the best women’s coach award after leading Chelsea to a league title and USA to a gold at the Paris Olympics.
Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy: Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was judged the best men’s coach after winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last season.
Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati won her second consecutive best player award after winning four titles with Barcelona Femini and claiming the UEFA Women’s Nations League with Spain.
Men’s Ballon d’Or: Rodri became the first Manchester City player to win the award after an outstanding season, winning the Club World Cup, Premier League and also Euro 2024 with Spain.