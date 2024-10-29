Bihar prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the dichotomy of fame

Suryavanshi was hounded by the local media when he made his First Class debut at the age of 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai in January 2024

People who watched him play began drawing comparisons with Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar, both of whom had earned their First Class caps at a very young age but neither younger than the lad from Samastipur in Bihar

He became an overnight sensation with a brilliant ton off 58 balls against Australia Under-19 during the Youth Test in Chennai, becoming the youngest ever to do the same in international cricket at any level

However, during the first innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group C match against Karnataka, he got out for a two-ball four and a raucous crowd at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium jeered him with cruel remarks about his weight and gait

“The more I will stay stuck to my past, the more the possibility to end up ruining my future also. Instead, it is better to try and give my best in the next match,” said Raghuvanshi

In the same game, he broke a crucial partnership by dismissing Smaran Ravichandran in his very first over in First Class cricket

There is a lot to look forward to for this unassuming youngster. He received a call from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association treasurer T. J. Srinivasaraj to sign him for his first-division league side Nelson SC. He also received a call-up for trials by IPL team Rajasthan Royals

