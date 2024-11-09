Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: ‘Polo not a sport for privileged few; it is for everyone’, say stalwarts Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan and K.S. Garcha

At the Poornima University in Rajasthan on Saturday, a thought-provoking session titled “The Legacy of Polo” was held during the Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan. The session featured two stalwarts of the sport, Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan, a former India polo player, and K.S. Garcha, a former India polo captain, who shared their insights and experiences about the sport’s cultural significance and its future in India. It was moderated by Sportstar’s Senior Sub-Editor, Lavanya L.

An Addictive Passion

For Chauhan, polo’s allure began in the army academy, where he first picked up the polo stick. He reflected on how his exposure to riding, thanks to his father’s career in the army, sparked an initial interest in horses, but it was polo that truly captivated him. “When I sat on the horse and picked up the stick, I didn’t want to play any other sport — it was addictive,” Chauhan said. He emphasised the deep connection between polo and horses, noting that the sport involves “another being, an animal that has its own soul.”

Polo’s origins date back to Central Asia, with Genghis Khan’s legendary matches using opponents’ severed heads. Revived in 19th-century India, British officer Robert Stewart popularised the game among tea planters and cavalry units. As the British Empire expanded, polo spread globally, becoming an elite sport patronised by royalty. In post-1947 India, the Army championed polo until the early 2000s, preserving its legacy. Today, polo thrives in nearly 100 countries.

Polo’s roots in India, particularly its origins in Manipur, are something Chauhan is passionate about reclaiming. He explained that the sport is deeply indigenous and still played in its original form in Ladakh and Manipur, where the rules differ from those of the modern version. “Polo is indigenous to India; it originated in Manipur, and we still play the original version in Ladakh and Manipur, where the rules are different,” he said. He also highlighted how, in Rajasthan, polo is intricately woven into the local folklore, making it a significant part of the region’s culture.

The Stigma Surrounding Polo

Despite its rich history, polo faces a stigma in India, where the sport is often seen as exclusive and elitist. Chauhan discussed the challenges of overcoming this perception. “In our country, we don’t have a strong sports culture. Often, people associate sports with winning Olympic medals, and no parent would encourage their child to take up a sport without knowing what it would yield,” he said. He also noted that while polo requires a significant investment in terms of both time and money, it can be accessible with the right support. “Polo is a game for everyone, and with the right government support, we can make it more accessible and promote it across the country,” he added, pointing to examples like Argentina’s tourism-based polo initiatives.

Polo’s Heritage and Future Prospects

Garcha, who began his polo journey at the National Defence Academy in 1962, also stressed the importance of preserving polo as a heritage sport. “Polo is a heritage sport, and it is important for us to keep it alive. We should ask the government to provide support and recognition for the sport, ensuring that it continues to thrive for future generations,” he said.

He also highlighted the potential for expanding polo in Rajasthan, particularly in cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur, but noted the need for investment and patronage. “India is one of the cheapest places to play polo, with army clubs offering affordable horse rentals,” Garcha said. “However, we need patrons to support the sport.” He also acknowledged the growing interest in gender parity within polo, mentioning how a ladies’ tournament had attracted international players, but the event struggled to secure the necessary sponsorships.

The Road Ahead for Polo

Both Chauhan and Garcha agreed that for polo to thrive in India, there is a need for stronger investment, increased government support, and a concerted effort to change the public perception of the sport. With the right backing, polo has the potential to grow into a sport that is not only played by the elite but embraced by a wider audience across the nation.

As the session concluded, both polo veterans expressed hope for the sport’s revival and expansion. Their shared message was clear: “Polo is not just for the privileged few; it is a sport for everyone.” By nurturing this heritage sport, the duo believes that India can once again claim its rightful place as a leader in the world of polo.

The Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Rajasthan is powered by Poornima University, with Indian Oil, SBI, and Pratiyogita Darpan as associate partners, Great SportsTech as the Sports Technology Partner, KPMG as Knowledge Partner, and SSpark as the Media Partner.