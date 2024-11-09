 />
Jaipur Sports Conclave: India got a wake up call against NZ but will win Border Gavaskar Trophy, says Ajay Jadeja

Speaking to sports journalist Vijay Lokapally, Jadeja said India’s experience from the past two tours to Australia will help it.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 21:47 IST , JAIPUR - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
JAIPUR, 09/11/2024. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja addressing during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur on November 09, 2024.. Photo R V Moorthy / The Hindu
JAIPUR, 09/11/2024. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja addressing during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur on November 09, 2024.. Photo R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

JAIPUR, 09/11/2024. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja addressing during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur on November 09, 2024.. Photo R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Ajay Jadeja on Saturday called India’s 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand a ‘wake up call’ but backed the side to put it behind and win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

“You get a wake up call, like our team did now. We won the World Cup this year, [you’re] top of the world, you’re the best team, and best captain. Rohit Sharma, I feel for him. Suddenly he is fat, he does not move well.

“I think we’ll do well. We may not do as well as to make it to the World Test Championship final but I feel we should come back with a series win. We are a better side,” Jadeja said during the Sportstar Sports Conclave — Focus Rajasthan here.

India heads to this Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the last two Tests series Down Under. Jadeja felt India’s experience Down Under over the past two tours will make the difference.

“Our cricket has changed, earlier India went there once in eight years so there were just one or two players who had played there. Now you have multiple tours, so they are well equipped. When you have nothing to lose, you will be dangerous,” Jadeja said.

ALSO READ: Sportstar Conclave addresses Rajasthan sports’ challenges; Sports Minister Col. Rathore presents roadmap for future

Citing the case of Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja added that bouncing back from a setback at the international level requires mental fortitude and belief in one’s ability.

India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates taking a wicket against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
India’s Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates taking a wicket against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India’s Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates taking a wicket against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: PTI

“When you are at that level, it is mental and how you train for it. People think you train for muscles, but you actually train for your mind. It is the mind, a lot of players have great skill but things don’t work.

“Bumrah is a great example. Everyone looks at his action, now he’s succeeded so everyone appreciates it now. But imagine his mental strength at 15 or 16 when coaches would have told him to change his action. But he had the belief and the mental strength to carry on. I’m sure he worked as hard on his physical strength too. But to have carried on with that action when everything is dissected and examined forensically is remarkable,” Jadeja said.

Rishabh Pant’s flamboyance played a vital cog in India’s 2-1 victory during the 2020/21 tour. Jadeja said Pant will be one of India’s best batters, however cautioned India over advised India to continue giving him a free hand with his approach at the crease.

“He is freakish, he is brilliant and as long as he‘s playing, he will be the best. My only worry is what happens with these geniuses. You fear them and what they do next. How do you tame them? You got to enjoy them as long as it lasts. As soon as you try to tame them, you take away their brilliance. It is a double-edged sword,” Jadeja said.

The Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Rajasthan is powered by Poornima University, with Indian Oil, SBI, and Pratiyogita Darpan as associate partners, Great SportsTech as the Sports Technology Partner, KPMG as Knowledge Partner, and Spark as the Media Partner.

