As Hyderabad prepared to illuminate its skyline with the festive glow of Diwali, Bengal Warriorz’s captain, Fazel Atrachali, ignited a spark of his own. In a dazzling display of defensive prowess, the Iranian scripted history by becoming the first-ever player to amass 500 tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Affectionately known as ‘the Sultan’, he achieved this milestone during a nail-biting encounter against defending champion Puneri Paltan, which ended in a tie. His third tackle point of the match etched his name in the annals of PKL history. It took the left-corner defender ten seasons and 173 matches to conquer a summit no other had been able to climb.

“I never imagined that one day I would be the most successful defender in the PKL, let alone reaching this milestone. When I started playing kabaddi in my village, people told me I was not good enough and should pursue another sport. From that day to this, it’s been 21 years,” says the four-time Asian Games medallist to Sportstar.

In a sport that originated in ancient India, the Iranian has been one of the poster boys of its most prominent professional league for nearly a decade. However, his PKL journey hasn’t been as uninterrupted as his stats suggest.

ALSO READ: PKL 2024 Points Table: Puneri on top; Gujarat Giants at bottom after Hyderabad leg in season 11

“The first time I came to PKL, nobody believed in me. Ten years ago, I wanted one chance to play on the mat, and after a lot of hard work, many injuries, and time away from family, I had to be happy with the success. A big thank you to everybody who has helped me on this journey,” says the two-time PKL winner.

Snapped up by the Kolkata-based franchise for Rs. 50 lakh, Fazel was tasked with shoring up the Bengal Warriorz’s defensive line. The seasoned campaigner was also handed a bigger responsibility — the captain’s armband.

Now in his fifth PKL franchise, the most successful captain in the league’s history feels more at ease than ever with the Warriorz. United with old friend Maninder Singh and backed by experienced defender Nitesh Kumar, he’s ready to lead his team to new heights.

“This is a dream,” Fazel enthuses. “Having two such experienced players by my side allows me to play with freedom and aggression. I’m not burdened with constant tactical directives. Mani and Nitesh have that covered. I can focus on fulfilling my role on the mat.”

A global vision

Despite the glamour and glitz of the PKL, Fazel is concerned about the future of the sport outside India and Iran.

“The last Asian Games was like a village tournament; only India and Iran competed. Countries like South Korea, which used to be good, have stopped playing due to the lack of international tournaments,” he says.

Fazel, who led Iran to its first-ever gold in the Asian Games when it defeated India in Jakarta-Palembang 2018, holds a pessimistic view on international tournaments.

When asked about the proposed 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, he said, “I’ve heard this ‘next year’ promise for nearly a decade now. I hear it but don’t believe it.”

As the sport continues to professionalise, Fazel aspires to elevate it to a global stage, including the Olympics. He believes that increasing international participation is crucial to achieving this goal. “We need more countries to compete,” he says, highlighting the limited number of international tournaments since 2016.

Beyond the mat

A ferocious defender on the mat, the Iranian is a soft-spoken and friendly person off it. A role model for many young players, he’s known for his tactical brilliance.

“Fazel has a unique perspective on the game. He’s a fantastic tactician and an even better person. He always treats us all equally. There is only one player in the world who has played four Asian Games,” says Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar, who played under Fazel in season nine.

Not only is he supportive of his teammates, but he also shares his experience with opposition players. He believes it’s his responsibility to guide younger players.

ALSO READ: Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 raid points milestone, 7th to do in Pro Kabaddi history

“In PKL, we’re constantly moving between teams. As a seasoned player, it’s my duty to mentor the youngsters. It brings me joy to see them grow,” he says.

Youngsters Nitin Kumar and Sushil Kambrekar have been impressive for Warriorz this season. Fazel expressed his pleasure, saying, “I’m glad they’re getting recognition. Bengal’s young players are eager to learn and improve, and I’m learning from them too.”

An ardent judo enthusiast, the defender possesses a warrior’s spirit, defying critics who question his age and influence. “Every season, they think my time is done. Now, I’m 32 years old, I have 500 tackle points, and I’m still giving my best on the mat. That makes me really happy,” Fazel says.

As his career winds down towards its last phase, the legendary defender is focused on his legacy. Beyond medals and stats, he values respect from his peers.

“I want to be remembered as a good person, not just a good player. Medals and stats are fleeting, but respect is lasting. I don’t want to be known for a bad attitude. The sport is bigger than any one person,” he concludes.