Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Arjun Deshwal added another feather to his cap as he became the second fastest player in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach the prestigious 1000 raid points milestone. The achievement came during his team’s 33-30 win over UP Yoddhas, which was also his 97th PKL match.

Despite reaching the milestone, a humble Deshwal was more elated about the victory than his personal achievement, “The team’s victory was more important than the 1000 points. But both happened together, and I’m happy about that.”

When asked about who the achievement was dedicated to, Deshwal’s response reflected his deep connection to the sport. “If I have to thank anyone, it would be kabaddi first. Whatever name, fame, and success I have today is because of kabaddi, the Pro Kabaddi League and Mashal Sports. Thanks to kabaddi for giving me everything,” he said.

Players who have 1000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi history Pardeep Narwal - 1725 Maninder Singh - 1465 Pawan Sehrawat - 1254 Rahul Chaudhari - 1045 Naveen Kumar - 1029 Deepak Niwas Hooda - 1020 Arjun Deshwal - 1000 Arjun is the second fastest to the mark, reaching the milestone in just 97 matches. Naveen Kumar remains the fastest to do so, reaching 1000 raid points in just 90 games.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering Deshwal became the seventh player in PKL history to reach this milestone. His consistent performances and hard work have been key to this accomplishment. “When a player puts in hard work, it always bears fruit sooner or later. So whatever hard work we’re putting in is showing results now. “

The raider also acknowledged the collective effort behind his individual success. “This is kabaddi - a single player can’t achieve anything. Team support and coach support are very crucial. I’ve received all of this, along with my parents’ blessings,” he said.

Deshwal’s leadership has been instrumental in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ campaign, with teammates like Neeraj Narwal and stepping up to support him. The milestone came during a strong showing from his team, demonstrating their all-round performance.