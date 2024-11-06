 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 raid points milestone, 7th to do in Pro Kabaddi history

Arjun Deshwal became the 7th player to reach 1000 raid points during Jaipur Pink Panthers’ 33-30 win over UP Yoddhas in the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 20:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Arjun Deshwal added another feather to his cap as he became the second fastest player in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach the prestigious 1000 raid points milestone. The achievement came during his team’s 33-30 win over UP Yoddhas, which was also his 97th PKL match.

Despite reaching the milestone, a humble Deshwal was more elated about the victory than his personal achievement, “The team’s victory was more important than the 1000 points. But both happened together, and I’m happy about that.”

When asked about who the achievement was dedicated to, Deshwal’s response reflected his deep connection to the sport. “If I have to thank anyone, it would be kabaddi first. Whatever name, fame, and success I have today is because of kabaddi, the Pro Kabaddi League and Mashal Sports. Thanks to kabaddi for giving me everything,” he said.

Players who have 1000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi history
Pardeep Narwal - 1725
Maninder Singh - 1465
Pawan Sehrawat - 1254
Rahul Chaudhari - 1045
Naveen Kumar - 1029
Deepak Niwas Hooda - 1020
Arjun Deshwal - 1000
Arjun is the second fastest to the mark, reaching the milestone in just 97 matches. Naveen Kumar remains the fastest to do so, reaching 1000 raid points in just 90 games.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering Deshwal became the seventh player in PKL history to reach this milestone. His consistent performances and hard work have been key to this accomplishment. “When a player puts in hard work, it always bears fruit sooner or later. So whatever hard work we’re putting in is showing results now. “

The raider also acknowledged the collective effort behind his individual success. “This is kabaddi - a single player can’t achieve anything. Team support and coach support are very crucial. I’ve received all of this, along with my parents’ blessings,” he said.

Deshwal’s leadership has been instrumental in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ campaign, with teammates like Neeraj Narwal and stepping up to support him. The milestone came during a strong showing from his team, demonstrating their all-round performance.

Related Topics

Jaipur Pink Panthers /

pro kabaddi /

PKL 11

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra wishes happy retirement to coach Klaus Bartonietz in a heartwarming social media post
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 raid points milestone, 7th to do in Pro Kabaddi history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul’s form in focus as India A get the ‘G’ experience
    PTI
  5. F1: Bortoleto looks forward to racing manager and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 raid points milestone, 7th to do in Pro Kabaddi history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: U Mumba win against Dabang Delhi 32-26; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls edges out Tamil Thalaivas 36-32; Puneri Paltan decimates Gujarat Giants 49-30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan wins Maharashtra derby against U Mumba 35-28; Bengal Warriorz beats Haryana Steelers 40-38
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra wishes happy retirement to coach Klaus Bartonietz in a heartwarming social media post
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 raid points milestone, 7th to do in Pro Kabaddi history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul’s form in focus as India A get the ‘G’ experience
    PTI
  5. F1: Bortoleto looks forward to racing manager and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment