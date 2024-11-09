PKL 2024 Points Table: Puneri on top; Gujarat Giants at bottom after Hyderabad leg in season 11

The Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 11 kicked off with the home team, Telugu Titans against Gujarat Giants on October 18, 2024, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the league stage:
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Puneri Paltan
|8
|5
|2
|1
|59
|30
|2.
|Telugu Titans
|8
|5
|3
|0
|-34
|26
|3.
|U Mumba
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|24
|4.
|Dabang Delhi
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-5
|24
|5.
|Bengal Warriorz
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|23
|6.
|Patna Pirates
|7
|4
|3
|0
|4
|22
|7.
|Haryana Steelers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|22
|21
|8.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|8
|3
|4
|1
|19
|21
|9.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|3
|3
|1
|22
|20
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|19
|19
|11.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-56
|12
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-59
|7
*After the end of league stage, PKL 11 caravan moves to Noida for the second leg
