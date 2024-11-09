 />
PKL 2024 Points Table: Puneri on top; Gujarat Giants at bottom after Hyderabad leg in season 11

PKL 11: Where the team stands after the 44 matches played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from October 18, 2024 to November 9, 2024. 

Published : Nov 09, 2024 22:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan in action against Gujarat Giants in PKL 11.
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan in action against Gujarat Giants in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan in action against Gujarat Giants in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 11 kicked off with the home team, Telugu Titans against Gujarat Giants on October 18, 2024, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 11

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the league stage:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Puneri Paltan 8 5 2 1 59 30
2. Telugu Titans 8 5 3 0 -34 26
3. U Mumba 7 4 2 1 1 24
4. Dabang Delhi 9 4 5 0 -5 24
5. Bengal Warriorz 7 3 2 2 8 23
6. Patna Pirates 7 4 3 0 4 22
7. Haryana Steelers 6 4 2 0 22 21
8. Tamil Thalaivas 8 3 4 1 19 21
9. Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 3 3 1 22 20
10 UP Yoddhas 7 3 4 0 19 19
11. Bengaluru Bulls 8 2 6 0 -56 12
12. Telugu Titans 6 1 5 0 -59 7

*After the end of league stage, PKL 11 caravan moves to Noida for the second leg

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
