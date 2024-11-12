 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Renault’s Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026

Alpine said in a statement the power unit agreement would run for the duration of the new regulation era, until at least 2030.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 17:37 IST , ENSTONE - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE -Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A524 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
FILE -Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A524 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE -Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A524 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The struggling Alpine Formula 1 team will use engines and gearboxes from Mercedes starting in 2026 after parent company Renault cuts its in-house F1 engine program.

With new engine rules coming at the end of next season, Alpine said on Tuesday that Mercedes will be its power unit supplier “for the duration of the new regulation era, from 2026 until at least 2030.”

“The team remains focussed on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.”

Alpine said in September that Renault is converting the factory at Viry-Chatillon on the outskirts of Paris into an engineering centre focussing mostly on other projects.

Renault has a history of success as an F1 engine manufacturer going back to the 1970s when it pioneered turbocharged engines.

Fernando Alonso won the driver’s championship with the works Renault team in 2005 and 2006, and the French company supplied title-winning engines for teams like Benetton, Williams and Red Bull. The last driver to become champion with a Renault engine was Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

The announcement comes nine days after Alpine achieved a surprise double podium finish in Brazil with Esteban Ocon second and Pierre Gasly third behind race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

It was a rare success in an otherwise dismal season for Alpine, which hadn’t had either car finish higher than ninth until then.

The team, which has had numerous staffing changes in senior roles this year, more than doubled its points haul for the entire season in one race and is sixth out of 10 teams in the constructors’ standings with three races to go.

Alpine is still planning to use Renault power units in 2025 when Australian Jack Doohan will replace Ocon as Gasly’s teammate.

Related Topics

Alpine F1 /

F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls takes on Jaipuir Pink Panthers at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Renault’s Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026
    AP
  3. Olympic medalist Ourahmoune withdraws from French boxing elections citing racist and sexist attacks
    AP
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Poland hoping Iga Swiatek can inspire ‘revenge’ against Spain
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Renault’s Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026
    AP
  2. F1: Max Verstappen’s title bid supported by eight billion laps of Las Vegas
    Reuters
  3. Kush Maini completes another successful Formula 1 test for Alpine, inches closer to F1 Dream
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Bortoleto looks forward to racing manager and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso
    Reuters
  5. Formula One: Bottas and Zhou to leave Sauber at end of season; Bortoleto to join in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls takes on Jaipuir Pink Panthers at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Renault’s Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026
    AP
  3. Olympic medalist Ourahmoune withdraws from French boxing elections citing racist and sexist attacks
    AP
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Poland hoping Iga Swiatek can inspire ‘revenge’ against Spain
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment