Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan ends in tie; Jaipuir Pink Panthers wins against Bengaluru Bulls 39-32

- November 12, 2024 22:12Fulltime | Delhi 38-38 Puneri
The match ends in a tie. What a game, what a comeback from Dabang Delhi against the defending champions.
Dabang Delhi 38-38 Puneri Paltan
- November 12, 2024 22:1038-38
Akash comes in for the last raid of the match and claims a toe touch.
Officials are consulting. If he gets the point Puneri wins, otherwise it will end in a tie.
Ohh!!! It is a tie, the fourth tie of the season.
- November 12, 2024 22:0838-38
Ashu gets a touch point on Gaurav Khatri.
Scores level.
- November 12, 2024 22:0637-38
Delhi defence stops Pankaj.
- November 12, 2024 22:0536-38
Ashu returns the favour.
- November 12, 2024 22:0535-38
Panjak with a bonus point for Puneri.
- November 12, 2024 22:0435-37
Mohit gets a toe touch on Abinesh.
- November 12, 2024 22:0334-37
Ohh Ashu almost cleans up Puneri once again but this time Paltan are able to stop him.
- November 12, 2024 22:0234-36
Akash is taken down by Delhi’s defence.
- November 12, 2024 22:0233-36
Ashu cleans up Puneri. A massive FIVE point raid.
GAME ON!!!
- November 12, 2024 21:5928-36
Mohit gets a touch on Pankaj.
Puneri down to three.
- November 12, 2024 21:5827-36
Akash is sent to the bench. Delhi attempting a comeback.
- November 12, 2024 21:5726-36
Mohit with a two point raid.
- November 12, 2024 21:5724-36
Akash Shinde with another raid point.
- November 12, 2024 21:5324-35
Puneri inflicts yet another ALL-OUT on Delhi. Ashu gets a bonus.
- November 12, 2024 21:5223-32
Mohit gets another touch point. Delhi down to last man.
- November 12, 2024 21:5122-31
Mohit with yet another hand touch.
- November 12, 2024 21:5022-30
Mohit Goyat with a raid point after a long time.
- November 12, 2024 21:5022-29
Gaurav takes down Mohit. Puneri extends the lead.
- November 12, 2024 21:4922-28
Akash with a two point raid. Puneri with a 6 point lead now.
- November 12, 2024 21:4822-26
Another point to Mohit.
- November 12, 2024 21:4821-26
Mohit picks up a bonus point.
- November 12, 2024 21:4720-26
Pankaj with another raid point.
- November 12, 2024 21:4720-25
Ashu is taken down by Puneri’s team tackle after picking up bonus.
- November 12, 2024 21:4619-24
Ashu with a touch on Aman.
Akash picks up a bonus.
- November 12, 2024 21:4518-23
Pankaj gets a touch on Ashish.
- November 12, 2024 21:4418-22
Delhi finally inflicts ALL-OUT on Puneri.
- November 12, 2024 21:4416-21
Akash gets a bonus.
- November 12, 2024 21:4315-21
Ashu gets a touch on Aman. Puneri down to last man.
- November 12, 2024 21:4214-21
Abinesh goes out of bounds. Delhi gets a point.
- November 12, 2024 21:37Halftime | Delhi 13-21 Puneri
The first comes to an end with a crunching Super Tackle.
Dabang Delhi 13-21 Puneri Paltan
- November 12, 2024 21:3613-21
Another SUPER TACKLE from Puneri.
- November 12, 2024 21:3613-19
Ajit is taken down by Delhi’s defence.
- November 12, 2024 21:3412-19
SUPER TACKLE from Puneri. Ashu goes to the bench.
- November 12, 2024 21:3411-17
Mohit is dashed out. Puneri down to last man.
Ohh!! Both teams get a point. A defender was out of bounds.
- November 12, 2024 21:3211-16
Ashu on a do-or-die raid picks up a touch point on Pankaj.
- November 12, 2024 21:3010-16
Pankaj on a do-or-die raid gets a bonus point.
Delhi challenges. Review unsuccessful.
- November 12, 2024 21:2810-15
Ashu with yet another touch point.
- November 12, 2024 21:279-15
Akash is taken down by Delhi’s defence.
- November 12, 2024 21:278-15
Ashu with a massive raid. He gets two points with a Dubki.
- November 12, 2024 21:256-14
Gaurav with an ankle hold on Vinay.
- November 12, 2024 21:216-13
Puneri inflicts ALL-OUT on Delhi.
- November 12, 2024 21:216-10
Abinesh with a brilliant ankle hold on Ashu.
- November 12, 2024 21:206-9
Akash with yet another successful raid. Delhi down to two.
- November 12, 2024 21:196-8
Akash forces a defender out of bound.
- November 12, 2024 21:196-7
Ashu comes in for a do-or-die raid gets a point for Delhi.
- November 12, 2024 21:185-7
Akash on a do-or-die raid gets a touch point.
- November 12, 2024 21:175-6
Ashu gets a touch on Gaurav with a Dubki.
- November 12, 2024 21:164-6
SUPER TACKLE. Mohit is taken down by Delhi’s two man defence.
- November 12, 2024 21:162-6
Sanket now with a dash. Another point for Puneri.
- November 12, 2024 21:151-5
Mohit witha running hand touch on Ashish.
- November 12, 2024 21:141-4
Abinesh with a dash on Ashish.
- November 12, 2024 21:141-3
Puneri with a team tackle.
- November 12, 2024 21:131-2
Delhi opens its account.
- November 12, 2024 21:120-2
Ashu is taken down on his first raid.
- November 12, 2024 21:120-1
Akash on the first raid gets a toe touch.
- November 12, 2024 21:10Toss Update | Score will read Delhi - Puneri
Dabang Delhi won the toss and Puneri Paltan to raid first.
- November 12, 2024 21:06Starting Lineups | Delhi vs Puneri
Dabang Delhi - Ashu, Gaurav, Ashish, Vinay, Ashish, Sandeep, Yogesh
Puneri Paltan - Mohit, Gaurav, Abinesh, Pankaj, Akash, Aman, Sanket
- November 12, 2024 21:05Head-to-head | Delhi vs Puneri
- November 12, 2024 21:05Second Match - Delhi vs Puneri
In the second match of November 13, Dabang Delhi will be up against defending champion Puneri Paltan.
- November 12, 2024 21:04Fulltime | Bengaluru 32-39 Jaipur
Ajinkya ends the match with an empty raid. Jaipur wins the match by 7 points.
Bengaluru Bulls 32-39 Jaipur Pink Panthers
- November 12, 2024 21:0332-39
Arjun is taken down.
- November 12, 2024 21:0231-39
Jaipur with yet another team tackle.
- November 12, 2024 21:0131-38
Jai Bhagwan gets a raid point for Bulls.
- November 12, 2024 20:5730-38
Finally, Jai Bhagwan gets a raid point for Bengaluru. He also gets a bonus.
Ohhh!! It’s a SUPER RAID.
- November 12, 2024 20:5727-38
Arjun with another running hand touch on Saurabh.
- November 12, 2024 20:5627-37
Ajinkya is tackled down once again. Neeraj Narwal plucks him out of thin air.
- November 12, 2024 20:5627-36
Arjun gets a Green Card warning for disturbing the game.
- November 12, 2024 20:5527-36
Jaipur inflicts ALL-OUT on Bengaluru.
- November 12, 2024 20:5426-33
Arjun reduces Bulls to last man.
- November 12, 2024 20:5126-31
What a team tackle from Bengaluru. Arjun is sent to the bench.
Jaipur challenges, they claim a defender went out of bounds before the touch.
Nitin Rawal goes out. Review successful.
- November 12, 2024 20:5026-30
Ajinkya Pawar is sent to the bench again by Jaipur’s defence.
- November 12, 2024 20:4626-29
Arjun with a hand touch.
- November 12, 2024 20:4226-28
Bulls gives away another point. Jaipur returns the favour.
- November 12, 2024 20:4025-27
reza with a brilliant dash, Jaipur takes the lead.
- November 12, 2024 20:3925-26
Arjun with another bonus point.
- November 12, 2024 20:3825-25
Bulls gets a raid point.
- November 12, 2024 20:3724-25
Arjun comes in and gets a bonus.
- November 12, 2024 20:3624-24
Scores level again. Ajinkya with a touch point.
- November 12, 2024 20:3523-24
Jaipur with yet another team tackle.
- November 12, 2024 20:3523-23
Arjun is sent to the bench. What a tackle by Nitin Rawal.
- November 12, 2024 20:3422-23
Jaipur’s defence on a roll. Another point for Surjeet and Co.
- November 12, 2024 20:3422-22
Abhijeet is sent to the bench by Ajinkya’s tackle.
- November 12, 2024 20:3421-22
Jatin is taken down. Surjeet with the tackle.
- November 12, 2024 20:3321-21
Team tackle comes in from the Panthers.
- November 12, 2024 20:3321-20
Ajinkya gets a touch on Reza.
- November 12, 2024 20:3120-20
Jaipur inflicts ALL-OUT on Bengaluru. Score level.
- November 12, 2024 20:26Halftime | Bengaluru 19-17 Jaipur
Another point for Arjun after Bulls gets a raid point.
And that’s the first half.
Bengaluru Bulls 19-17 Jaipur Pink Panthers
- November 12, 2024 20:2518-16
Bengaluru gets a raid point but are down to two after Arjun’s raid.
- November 12, 2024 20:2417-15
Team tackle from Jaipur.
- November 12, 2024 20:2017-14
Another SUPER TACKLE for Bulls.
OHHHHH!!! Anti-climax. One defender was out of bound before a touch.
Bengaluru challenges. Review successful. TWO POINTS TO BULLS.
- November 12, 2024 20:1915-14
Akshit on a do-or-die raid is taken down.
- November 12, 2024 20:1715-13
Arjun is taken down by the two man defence of Bengaluru. SUPER TACKLE from Bulls.
- November 12, 2024 20:1613-13
Ajinkya Pawar is finally taken down by Jaipur’s defence. Scores level.
Bulls down to two.
- November 12, 2024 20:1513-12
Arjun with another touch point on Nitin.
- November 12, 2024 20:1513-11
Arjun with a hand touch on Nitin Rawal.
- November 12, 2024 20:1413-10
Ajinkya with another back kick gets a point on a do-or-die raid.
- November 12, 2024 20:1312-10
Neeraj forces a Bengaluru defender out of bound on a do-or-die raid. Jaipur gets a point.
- November 12, 2024 20:0812-9
Ankush picks up a bonus for Bulls and then is taken down.
- November 12, 2024 20:0711-8
Arjun with a brilliant two point raid.
- November 12, 2024 20:0711-6
Jatin comes in and cleans up Panthers.
Bengaluru inflicts ALL-OUT on Jaipur.
- November 12, 2024 20:067-6
Arjun on a crucial raid gets a bonus plus one touch point.
- November 12, 2024 20:057-4
Jatin comes in and gets a touch point. Jaipur down to last man.
- November 12, 2024 20:056-4
Arjun with another bonus point.
- November 12, 2024 20:046-3
Arjun picks up a bonus point.
- November 12, 2024 20:046-2
Ajinkya against three man defence of Jaipur gets a touch with a back kick.
- November 12, 2024 20:035-2
Arjun opens his account with a toe touch on Jatin after Ajinkya Pawar gives Bengaluru a point.
- November 12, 2024 20:014-1
Bulls with another touch point. Surjeet goes to the bench. Akshit with the touch.
- November 12, 2024 20:003-1
Neeraj is sent to the bench by Bengaluru’s defence. Jaipur gets a bonus and opens its account.
- November 12, 2024 19:592-0
Ajinkya Pawar open the account with a two point raid.
- November 12, 2024 19:580-0
Arjun Deshwal on the first raid of the match fails to score.
- November 12, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Score will read Bengaluru - Delhi
Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first.
- November 12, 2024 19:55Raid Machin in action
- November 12, 2024 19:50Live action coming next
Both teams are ready to battle it out on the mat.
Stay tuned for LIVE coverage.
- November 12, 2024 19:13Starting Lineups | Bengaluru vs Jaipur
Bengaluru Bulls - Jatin, Parteek, Akshit, Nitin, Ajinkya, Saurabh, Lucky
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun, Ankush, Reza, Surjeet, Abhijeet, Neeraj, Lucky
- November 12, 2024 19:06Pardeep vs Arjun
The ‘Record Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal takes on “Raid Machine’ Arjun Deshwal in the first match.
- November 12, 2024 19:00First Match - Bengaluru vs Jaipur
Bengaluru Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of November 12.
- November 12, 2024 18:55Record Alert
- November 12, 2024 18:04Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 12, 2024 18:04Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 25, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 12, 2024.
Bengaluru Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the day’s first match while Dabang Delhi will take on Puneri Paltan in the second match.
