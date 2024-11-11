Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar ruled out of PKL 11

Defending champions Puneri Paltan will be without its skipper Aslam Inamdar for the remainder of Pro Kabaddi League season 11.
The all-rounder, who not only lead Puneri to the PKL 10 crown but also named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) sustained up a knee injury during its last match against Telugu Titans at Gacchibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 9.
He picked up the injury during a raid and was seen limping. Aslam didn’t took part in the match and saw his team narrowly losing the match 33-34 from the sideline.
The team officially announced the unfortunate news on social media on Monday, confirming Aslam’s absence for the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old was a part of Indian gold medal winning side in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
In PKl, he has 545 points from 70 matches and picked up 38 points in seven matches in the ongoing season 11.
